Rain has turned common roads into rivers, broken roads

– People are troubled, responsible officials are not paying attention

Sep 26, 2024 / 01:53 am

Patrika Desk

Chaksu. The common roads from Mirapura village of Chaksu Panchayat Samiti’s Gram Panchayat Karada Khurd to Kalyanpura have become rivers due to the rain these days. The lack of proper drainage system on these roads and streets has made travel difficult.
No Solution
The villagers have repeatedly approached the Gram Sarpanch and other responsible officials for a permanent solution to the drainage problem, but so far, no solution has been found. The villagers are forced to wade through muddy streets.
Rainwater Accumulation
The main road of the village has become a muddy mess due to the lack of pre-monsoon road repair work. Now, with the rain, the road is filled with water and mud. The villagers are having a hard time commuting.
Knee-Deep Water
In some places, the water is knee-deep, and the mud is everywhere. The main road has turned into a long, muddy stretch. Since there is no drainage system, the mud has spread, making it difficult for people to walk.
Villagers Trying to Improve the Roads
Patients and pregnant women are finding it difficult to reach the hospital. School children are having to take leave. In some places, the villagers are trying to improve the roads on their own.
Villagers Meet MLA
When the Gram Sarpanch did not listen to their concerns, the villagers met with the local MLA, Ramavtar Bairwa, and submitted a memorandum demanding a solution to their problem. Omprakash Balai, Rakesh Bunkar, and other villagers said that the gravel road from Mirapura to Chaksu has broken at three places, making it difficult for two-wheelers and pedestrians to commute. They have demanded that the MLA repair the broken roads. The MLA has assured them that the roads will be repaired soon.

