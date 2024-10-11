Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

Congress Fell Prey to Overconfidence Many political analysts closely watching the Haryana Election believe that Congress suffered due to flawed ticket distribution and overconfidence. If we look at the key points, the first issue was that Congress released its list of candidates at the last minute, and even then, the right candidates did not get tickets. Additionally, factionalism within the party in Haryana also affected its performance.

Congress Divided into Two Factions Before the election, the Congress party in Haryana was already divided into two factions, led by Kumari Selja and Bhupinder Singh Hooda. This led to Kumari Selja starting her campaign late, and an atmosphere was created where if Congress came to power, the party would face a new controversy over the chief ministerial post.

Third Consecutive Victory for BJP in Haryana On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up an impressive performance, which is not surprising. Despite having multiple claimants for the chief ministerial post, the party prioritized unity and fought the election together. The result is that BJP has not only won the Haryana Assembly Election for the third time in a row but has also increased its vote share and seat tally.

In the last election in 2019, the BJP received 36.49% of the votes and won 40 seats. This time, the party has secured 39.94% of the votes and won 48 seats. The party’s success can be attributed to Naveen Singh Saini’s able leadership during the election.