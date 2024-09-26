From Haryana to Jharkhand, Congress is Forming an Alliance! Hemant Soren Meets Top Brass in Delhi

scriptFrom Haryana to Jharkhand, Congress is Forming an Alliance! Hemant Soren Meets Top Brass in Delhi | Latest News | Patrika News

New Delhi: After the success in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is now preparing for the upcoming assembly elections. The party has announced a alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir and has also announced the seat sharing arrangement. Meanwhile, in Haryana, the Congress is preparing to contest the elections with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:51 am

Patrika Desk

On the other hand, in the context of the alliance, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met the top brass of the Congress in Delhi on Tuesday.

Congress wants to ally with AAP in Haryana

The Congress is preparing to contest the Haryana assembly elections with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Rahul Gandhi has expressed his desire to ally with AAP in Haryana, just like in the Lok Sabha elections. However, AAP has already announced that it will contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana. In this regard, Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria said that talks are on with AAP and other parties of the India Alliance, and the details will be announced soon.

Haryana assembly elections to be held in one phase

After the announcement of the Haryana assembly elections, all political parties have geared up. The elections will be held in one phase, and the voting will take place on October 5, while the results will be announced on October 8.

Hemant Soren meets top brass in Delhi

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM chief Hemant Soren met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday. Pictures of the meeting have also surfaced. During this meeting, Soren’s wife Kalpana and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal were also present.

We will fight the election with full strength

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met at Kharge’s Delhi residence. It is learned that the three leaders had a long discussion during the meeting. Hemant Soren said, “We didn’t get time earlier. Today, I had a courtesy meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Now we will discuss the Jharkhand assembly elections.” He further said, “We will fight the election with full strength and prepare a strategy for the future.”

