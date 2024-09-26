From Haryana to Jharkhand, Congress is Forming an Alliance! Hemant Soren Meets Top Brass in Delhi

Congress wants to ally with AAP in Haryana The Congress is preparing to contest the Haryana assembly elections with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Rahul Gandhi has expressed his desire to ally with AAP in Haryana, just like in the Lok Sabha elections. However, AAP has already announced that it will contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana. In this regard, Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria said that talks are on with AAP and other parties of the India Alliance, and the details will be announced soon.

Haryana assembly elections to be held in one phase After the announcement of the Haryana assembly elections, all political parties have geared up. The elections will be held in one phase, and the voting will take place on October 5, while the results will be announced on October 8.

Hemant Soren meets top brass in Delhi Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM chief Hemant Soren met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday. Pictures of the meeting have also surfaced. During this meeting, Soren’s wife Kalpana and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal were also present.