DDU Gorakhpur Exam Rescheduled; Several Course Results Released

Results for these courses announced DDU has released the semester results for several courses on its official website, ddugu.ac.in. The courses whose results have been declared include: MA Hindi (Fourth Semester)

MA Philosophy (Second Semester)

MA Physical Education (Second Semester)

MA Psychology (Second and Fourth Semester)

MA Sanskrit (Fourth Semester)

MA/MSc Defence and Strategic Studies (Fourth Semester)

MA/MSc Statistics (Fourth Semester)

MSc Environmental Science (Fourth Semester)

MSc Home Science–Food and Nutrition (Second Semester)

B.Tech (IT, CS, ECE, ME – Eighth Semester)

DDU: Admission process begins Meanwhile, the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2025 session has commenced at DDU. Interested students can apply through the university website. DDU offers B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Pharma, along with various master’s degrees and PhD courses. Admission to these courses is through university-level entrance examinations or national-level competitive examinations.