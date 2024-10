Arvind Kejriwal will not be released from jail, court extends judicial custody for so many days

New Delhi•Sep 26, 2024 / 01:51 am• Patrika Desk

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the CBI case related to the Delhi Excise Policy scam. The court has extended his judicial custody till September 11. The CBI had sought an extension of his custody. However, during this period, the Delhi CM’s lawyer also opposed his bail plea. It is worth noting that Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody was to end on September 3, and he was produced in court in connection with the same. Now, Arvind Kejriwal will have to stay in jail till September 11.

Summon issued to all five accused for appearance The court has also taken cognizance of the fourth charge sheet filed by the CBI in this case. The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Durgesh Pathak, Vinod Chauhan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sarath Reddy, and Ashish Mathur. The court has also issued a summons to all five accused for appearance.