Termination Revoked, But No Salary for That Period, Know Why Supreme Court Said So

Termination of Four Judges from MP Revoked During the hearing of a case related to the termination of six civil judges from Madhya Pradesh, Amicus Curiae Gaurav Agarwal informed the court that the High Court had revoked the termination of four judges. Senior Advocate R. Basant then requested the court to grant salaries to these four judges for the period of their termination.

Supreme Court Refuses to Grant Salaries for That Period Justice Nagarathna clarified that since the civil judges did not work during their termination period, they were not entitled to salaries. Our conscience does not allow it. The bench directed the Madhya Pradesh High Court to issue orders for the reinstatement of the four judges soon.