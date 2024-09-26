Drone Attack in India’s Sensitive State! MP Forms High-Level Committee

scriptDrone Attack in India’s Sensitive State! MP Forms High-Level Committee | Latest News | Patrika News

The Chief Minister condemned these “cowardly attacks” in strong words and emphasized the need for unity against hatred, division, and separatism.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:51 am

Patrika Desk

In Manipur’s Imphal, a drone attack was carried out on unarmed villagers in Koutruk village on Sunday by Kuki militants, prompting Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba to form a high-level committee and hold a meeting with its members. The high-level meeting, held on Monday, was attended by Additional Director General of Police (DGP) Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, Major General SS Kartikeya, Major General Ravrup Singh, IPS officer Vipul Kumar, and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) JK Birdi.
On social media, the Rajya Sabha MP wrote, “A high-level committee of 5 members has been formed, including the Additional DGP (International). The committee will investigate the H-Tech drones used by Kuki militants, which killed one woman and injured several others, including 3 policemen, in Koutruk village, Manipur. The report will be submitted by 13/9/24.”
Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condemned the latest incident of violence and said that dropping bombs on civilians and security forces using drones is an “act of terrorism”. Singh wrote in a post, “Using drones to drop bombs on civilian populations and security forces is an act of terrorism, and I strongly condemn such cowardly acts. The Manipur state government takes such unprovoked attacks very seriously and will take necessary action to counter such terrorism and protect our indigenous population.”

Manipur Police Confirm

Earlier, the Manipur police had confirmed the use of drones in the attack on Koutruk, saying, “In an unprecedented attack, suspected Kuki militants used high-tech drones to deploy multiple RPGs in Koutruk. While drones have been used in ordinary wars, this recent deployment of drones to drop explosives on security forces and civilians marks a significant escalation.”
On September 2, during a search operation and area domination exercise by security forces in the border and sensitive areas, the police recovered 1 drone from Kharum Wai Fei in Kangpokpi district.

