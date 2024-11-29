scriptEarthquake in Vanuatu: Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale | Latest News | Patrika News

Earthquake in Vanuatu: Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale

Earthquake in Vanuatu: The increase in earthquake cases worldwide is not hidden from anyone, and earthquakes are occurring frequently in many places.

New DelhiNov 29, 2024 / 03:13 pm

Patrika Desk

Earthquake
Earthquake incidents are on the rise worldwide. Today, Friday, 29th November, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu, 24 kilometres west-southwest of Isangel. The tremor occurred at 4:56 am Indian Standard Time. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has confirmed the earthquake in Vanuatu today.

What was the depth of the earthquake in Vanuatu?

The depth of the earthquake that struck Vanuatu today was 118.7 kilometres.

Mild tremors felt, no damage reported

Due to the earthquake’s considerable depth, a mild tremor was felt in the affected area and some surrounding regions. However, no damage was reported due to the earthquake.

Increase in earthquake cases a serious issue

The increase in earthquake cases worldwide is a serious concern. While some earthquakes do not cause any damage, some have caused massive destruction in recent times. Last year, earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, Morocco, Afghanistan, Nepal, and China caused destruction. This year, on 1 January, an earthquake in Japan caused destruction, and on 3 April, an earthquake in Taiwan also caused some destruction.

News / Earthquake in Vanuatu: Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale

google news

