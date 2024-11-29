Earthquake in Vanuatu: Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale

What was the depth of the earthquake in Vanuatu? The depth of the earthquake that struck Vanuatu today was 118.7 kilometres. Mild tremors felt, no damage reported Due to the earthquake’s considerable depth, a mild tremor was felt in the affected area and some surrounding regions. However, no damage was reported due to the earthquake.

Increase in earthquake cases a serious issue The increase in earthquake cases worldwide is a serious concern. While some earthquakes do not cause any damage, some have caused massive destruction in recent times. Last year, earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, Morocco, Afghanistan, Nepal, and China caused destruction. This year, on 1 January, an earthquake in Japan caused destruction, and on 3 April, an earthquake in Taiwan also caused some destruction.