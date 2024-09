The Sky is Pouring Down Disaster Rain in These Two States of the Country, CM Visits Vijayawada, Know How Much Damage Was Caused?

Hyderabad•Sep 26, 2024 / 01:53 am• Patrika Desk

Two states of the country, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, are experiencing heavy rainfall from the sky. On Tuesday, rain occurred in many places in both states. Due to heavy rain, rivers and streams are overflowing, and residential areas are flooded, affecting daily life. Water has also accumulated in low-lying areas. The army and NDRF, along with other agencies, are engaged in rescue and relief operations and are shifting affected people to safer places. Andhra Pradesh’s CM Chandrababu Naidu visited the Vijayawada area. On Tuesday, 323 trains were canceled, and the routes of 170 trains were changed.

Naidu Visits Vijayawada People in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, are troubled due to the flood. Four NDRF teams, accompanied by four helicopters, reached Vijayawada and started rescue operations. It is worth noting that six helicopters of the Air Force and Navy were already present in the city. With the help of helicopters, people are being rescued from flooded areas, and essential items are being provided to the affected people. CM Chandrababu Naidu is monitoring the rescue and relief operations in Vijayawada.