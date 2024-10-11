scriptHaryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report | Latest News | Patrika News

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

This information has been provided by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

New DelhiOct 11, 2024 / 09:20 am

Patrika Desk

ARD Report

ARD Report

96% of the MLAs elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly are millionaires, while 13% of them have criminal cases filed against them.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has analyzed the affidavits submitted by the candidates before the election and provided this information.
According to the ADR report, out of a total of 90 MLAs, 86 have assets worth over Rs 1 crore or more. 44% of MLAs have assets worth over Rs 10 crore or more, and the average asset value of an MLA is Rs 24.97 crore.
The average asset value of MLAs in the previous election (2019) was Rs 18.29 crore.

12 MLAs have criminal cases pending against them, including one who has a case of attempted murder pending.

Read ADR Report

Millionaire MLAs – Criminal Cases

BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) – 96% – 6%

Congress – 95% – 19%

INLD and Independent – 100% – 67%

Top 3 Richest MLAs

MLA-Party-Assets (in crores)
Savitri Jindal-Independent- 270

Shakti Rani Sharma-BJP-145

Shruti Chaudhary-BJP- 134

News / Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

News

Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

in 4 hours

Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

National News

Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

in 5 hours

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

News

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

in 4 hours

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

17 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.