Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

According to the ADR report, out of a total of 90 MLAs, 86 have assets worth over Rs 1 crore or more. 44% of MLAs have assets worth over Rs 10 crore or more, and the average asset value of an MLA is Rs 24.97 crore.

The average asset value of MLAs in the previous election (2019) was Rs 18.29 crore. 12 MLAs have criminal cases pending against them, including one who has a case of attempted murder pending.

Read ADR Report Millionaire MLAs – Criminal Cases BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) – 96% – 6% Congress – 95% – 19% INLD and Independent – 100% – 67% Top 3 Richest MLAs MLA-Party-Assets (in crores)

Savitri Jindal-Independent- 270 Shakti Rani Sharma-BJP-145 Shruti Chaudhary-BJP- 134