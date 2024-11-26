Is Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s Relationship on the Rocks? Fans’ Hearts Race Over Instagram Story
Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula: After 6 years of marriage, their relationship seems to be deteriorating. After the birth of their daughter, Yuvika and Prince have been continuously posting cryptic posts.
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, one of TV’s most talked-about couples, are once again the centre of attention. The couple recently welcomed a baby girl, and fans were quick to congratulate them. However, rumours have now surfaced that all is not well in their relationship. A video of Prince Narula went viral in which he accused his wife of hiding the news of the baby’s birth from him. In response, Yuvika shared a cryptic post, fueling speculation about tension between the two.
Yuvika Chaudhary is very active on Instagram. She recently shared a story. She shared a photo of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati together. In that story, it was written, “I only want this from you. Trust, respect, care, and honesty.” Apart from this, Yuvika shared another Instagram story, in which she wrote, “Pride, money, power, and ego.” Now the fans of the couple are constantly commenting. They are saying that there must be some problem in their relationship. Along with this, Yuvika did not post or message anything on her husband Prince’s birthday. Prince himself shared a photo with his daughter and wished himself a happy birthday.
Prince Narula had accused his wife Yuvika Chaudhary
The talk of discord in their relationship began when Prince accused his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary. He stated, “Yuvika has been staying at her maternal home for a long time. We had agreed to return home directly after the baby’s birth, but Yuvika’s mother refused and insisted that Yuvika stay for 45 days.” Following this, rumours of trouble in their relationship started to surface.
