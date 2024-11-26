Is Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s Relationship on the Rocks? Fans’ Hearts Race Over Instagram Story

Yuvika Chaudhary is very active on Instagram. She recently shared a story. She shared a photo of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati together. In that story, it was written, “I only want this from you. Trust, respect, care, and honesty.” Apart from this, Yuvika shared another Instagram story, in which she wrote, “Pride, money, power, and ego.” Now the fans of the couple are constantly commenting. They are saying that there must be some problem in their relationship. Along with this, Yuvika did not post or message anything on her husband Prince’s birthday. Prince himself shared a photo with his daughter and wished himself a happy birthday.

Prince Narula had accused his wife Yuvika Chaudhary The talk of discord in their relationship began when Prince accused his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary. He stated, “Yuvika has been staying at her maternal home for a long time. We had agreed to return home directly after the baby’s birth, but Yuvika’s mother refused and insisted that Yuvika stay for 45 days.” Following this, rumours of trouble in their relationship started to surface. The talk of discord in their relationship began when Prince accused his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary. He stated, “Yuvika has been staying at her maternal home for a long time. We had agreed to return home directly after the baby’s birth, but Yuvika’s mother refused and insisted that Yuvika stay for 45 days.” Following this, rumours of trouble in their relationship started to surface.