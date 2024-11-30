scriptKick 2 First Look: Salman Khan’s sequel glimpse revealed with release date hint | Kick 2 First Look: Salman Khan&#39;s sequel glimpse revealed, release date hint dropped | Latest News | Patrika News

Kick 2 First Look: Salman Khan’s sequel glimpse revealed with release date hint

Kick 2 First Look: Big information has come out about Salman Khan’s film ‘Kick 2’. Sajid Nadiadwala has shown the actor’s first look.

MumbaiNov 30, 2024 / 10:01 am

Patrika Desk

Kick 2 First Look

Kick 2 First Look

Salman Khan Kick 2 First Look: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan’s 2014 film Kick was very much liked by the fans. The story, songs, and everything about the film were loved by the fans. Fans wanted a sequel to Kick, and the makers had announced it officially some time ago, naming it ‘Kick 2’. Now, Sajid Nadiadwala has given a big gift to the fans by releasing the first look of Salman Khan in Kick 2. Along with this, he has also given a sentence that the fans have to complete. Seeing this on social media, there is a lot of excitement among the fans, and everyone is excited about the film. At the same time, there are speculations about the release date, and people are wondering when the film will be ready to rock the box office.

‘Kick 2’ First Poster Released (Kick 2 First Look)

As for the updates about Kick 2, Sajid Nadiadwala has shared a post in which Salman Khan is seen wearing a black mask. Along with this, he has written a dialogue that the fans have to complete. Seeing this, the fans have become even more happy. As everyone knows, in the first part of Kick, Salman Khan played the role of a thief who steals from big places like banks and gives the money to the needy. He treats those who cannot afford treatment due to lack of money. In the first part of Kick, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of the villain, while Randeep Hooda played the role of a policeman. Salman Khan’s look and character in Kick were very much liked by the fans, and that’s why its sequel is being made.

‘Kick 2’ Shooting Will Be Completed After Sikandar

Salman Khan’s co-star in Kick was Jacqueline Fernandez, who played the lead role. The songs and the pair of both were very much liked by the fans. Now, it is being said that the shooting of Kick 2 will be done after Salman Khan’s film Sikandar. Sikandar is scheduled to be released on Eid next year, i.e., 2025. According to reports, work on Kick 2 will begin only after Sikandar. It is also being said that if Sikandar is released next year, then ‘Kick 2’ may hit the floors by 2026. There is no official update on the release date of the film yet.

News / Kick 2 First Look: Salman Khan’s sequel glimpse revealed with release date hint

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Cyclone Fengal: Winds to blow at 90 km per hour, ‘Fengal’ to make landfall in Puducherry in afternoon

News

Cyclone Fengal: Winds to blow at 90 km per hour, ‘Fengal’ to make landfall in Puducherry in afternoon

in 4 hours

Opposition Protests for Jobs and Employment on Last Day of Bihar Assembly’s Winter Session

News

Opposition Protests for Jobs and Employment on Last Day of Bihar Assembly’s Winter Session

14 hours ago

Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

News

Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

20 hours ago

Earthquake in Vanuatu: Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale

News

Earthquake in Vanuatu: Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale

14 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.