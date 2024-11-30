Kick 2 First Look: Salman Khan’s sequel glimpse revealed with release date hint

‘Kick 2’ First Poster Released (Kick 2 First Look) As for the updates about Kick 2, Sajid Nadiadwala has shared a post in which Salman Khan is seen wearing a black mask. Along with this, he has written a dialogue that the fans have to complete. Seeing this, the fans have become even more happy. As everyone knows, in the first part of Kick, Salman Khan played the role of a thief who steals from big places like banks and gives the money to the needy. He treats those who cannot afford treatment due to lack of money. In the first part of Kick, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of the villain, while Randeep Hooda played the role of a policeman. Salman Khan’s look and character in Kick were very much liked by the fans, and that’s why its sequel is being made.

Hint – What's life without a little thrill? 🫣 Complete the dialogue in the comments! 🎬#SajidNadiadwala #Kick@BeingSalmanKhan@WardaNadiadwala#NGEMovies #BollywoodMovies pic.twitter.com/pf2UwoGBxj— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) November 29, 2024 'Kick 2' Shooting Will Be Completed After Sikandar Salman Khan's co-star in Kick was Jacqueline Fernandez, who played the lead role. The songs and the pair of both were very much liked by the fans. Now, it is being said that the shooting of Kick 2 will be done after Salman Khan's film Sikandar. Sikandar is scheduled to be released on Eid next year, i.e., 2025. According to reports, work on Kick 2 will begin only after Sikandar. It is also being said that if Sikandar is released next year, then 'Kick 2' may hit the floors by 2026. There is no official update on the release date of the film yet.