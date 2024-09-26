RSS raises this demand regarding women’s crimes, says this about OTT content

Kochi•Sep 27, 2024 / 03:49 pm• Patrika Desk

The three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Palakkad, Kerala, focused specifically on the issue of women’s safety. The meeting emphasized the need for the state and central governments to create a legal framework for swift justice in cases of women’s crimes. It also stressed the importance of strengthening the legal framework, increasing awareness in society, promoting values at the family level, and using education as a means to address issues related to self-defense programs and digital content. The meeting particularly emphasized the need to monitor the content of OTT platforms. In the backdrop of the Kolkata violence incident, the RSS has called for a nationwide campaign to ensure women’s safety across the country.

All possible measures should be taken for Hindu protection The coordination meeting, which concluded on Tuesday, demanded that the central government take all possible measures to protect Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh following the recent coup. The RSS has decided to launch a five-pronged campaign, including social harmony, family awareness, environmental conservation, and other initiatives, as it approaches its 100th year of establishment.