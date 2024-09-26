The government has hastily brought in a law to hang rapists – BJP’s claim regarding the Aparajita Bill

scriptThe government has hastily brought in a law to hang rapists – BJP’s claim regarding the Aparajita Bill | Latest News | Patrika News

West Bengal: Expressing its opinion on the Aparajita Bill, the BJP leader said that the bill was brought in hastily.

Sep 27, 2024 / 03:15 pm

Patrika Desk

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Shubhendu Adhikari, claimed on Tuesday that the ‘Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Law Amendment) Bill’ was brought in hastily. The bill provides for the death penalty for those found guilty of rape and murder.

The government brought this bill in haste – BJP

The BJP leader said, “We are supporting the bill, but why did you bring it in haste? We could have sent it to the select committee. But we want the culprits to be punished. We want to hear what the chief minister has to say about this bill. We will not demand a division of votes on this bill. But the state government must ensure that the bill is implemented soon.”

The bill was brought in after the murder of a woman doctor

The ‘Aparajita Bill’ was brought in amid nationwide protests against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The leader of the opposition referred to such cases in his speech and presented media reports. However, the speaker of the assembly, Biman Bandopadhyay, said that these documents could not be accepted without verifying their authenticity.

It will take a long time for the bill to come into effect

In response, Shubhendu Adhikari said that he had no problem with re-verifying his documents. He came fully prepared on this matter. Legal experts believe that even if the bill is passed easily in the assembly, it will take a long time to come into effect. The bill needs the president’s approval, as it proposes amendments to certain provisions of central laws.

