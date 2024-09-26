The government has hastily brought in a law to hang rapists – BJP’s claim regarding the Aparajita Bill

The government brought this bill in haste – BJP The BJP leader said, “We are supporting the bill, but why did you bring it in haste? We could have sent it to the select committee. But we want the culprits to be punished. We want to hear what the chief minister has to say about this bill. We will not demand a division of votes on this bill. But the state government must ensure that the bill is implemented soon.”

The bill was brought in after the murder of a woman doctor The ‘Aparajita Bill’ was brought in amid nationwide protests against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The leader of the opposition referred to such cases in his speech and presented media reports. However, the speaker of the assembly, Biman Bandopadhyay, said that these documents could not be accepted without verifying their authenticity.