NIA Arrest: India’s ‘enemy’ Salman Rahman Khan captured in Rwanda after Interpol red corner notice

The NIA has filed cases against Salman Rahman Khan for criminal conspiracy, being a member of a terrorist organisation, and offences under the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act. He is accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy, being a member of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, and providing materials for terrorist operations.

Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice The NIA had filed a case against Salman Khan in 2023 under the Arms Act and other sections related to terrorism. The CBI had requested Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against him, which was issued on August 2 this year. After it was discovered that he was hiding in Rwanda, the CBI team reached Rwanda.