NIA Arrest: India’s ‘enemy’ Salman Rahman Khan captured in Rwanda after Interpol red corner notice

He is accused of funding and providing weapons to active terrorist modules in Bengaluru.

New DelhiNov 29, 2024 / 09:11 am

NIA Arrest: Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked terrorist Salman Rahman Khan was extradited from Rwanda and brought to India by the CBI. He is accused of funding and providing weapons to active terrorist modules in Bengaluru.

The extradition campaign was kept secret. The CBI’s Global Operation Centre worked with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Interpol National Central Bureau in Kigali to make it happen.
The NIA has filed cases against Salman Rahman Khan for criminal conspiracy, being a member of a terrorist organisation, and offences under the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act. He is accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy, being a member of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, and providing materials for terrorist operations.

Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice

The NIA had filed a case against Salman Khan in 2023 under the Arms Act and other sections related to terrorism. The CBI had requested Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against him, which was issued on August 2 this year. After it was discovered that he was hiding in Rwanda, the CBI team reached Rwanda.

