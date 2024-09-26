The Disadvantages of Packaged Juice Will Leave You Surprised, It’s Dangerous for Health

National Nutrition Week: Importance of Fresh Fruits Every year, National Nutrition Week is celebrated from 1st to 7th September. This year’s theme is ‘Nutritious Food for All’. On this occasion, experts have advised people to avoid packaged juice and prioritize fresh fruits.

Lack of Nutrients in Processed Juices According to Dr. Shweta Gupta, “Packaged juices usually have less fruit pulp and high sugar content. Additionally, they contain artificial flavors, stabilizers, and fructose syrup in large quantities.”

Eating Fresh Fruits: A Better Option Dr. Gupta says that consuming fresh fruits is a healthier option than packaged juice. When juice is prepared, fiber, vitamins, and minerals are lost, which are abundant in fresh fruits. “For good health, avoid juice, especially packaged juice, and consume fresh fruits,” she adds.

Packaged Juices: A Reason for Weight Gain Dr. Sukhwinder Singh Saggoo has also highlighted the dangers of consuming packaged juice. “Drinking packaged fruit juice can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and other health problems.”

Choosing Fresh Fruits for a Healthy Diet Dr. Saggoo said that instead of packaged juice, eating fresh fruits and vegetables can provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to the body. “Despite their healthy branding, packaged fruit juices often contain added sugar and lack essential nutrients and fiber.”