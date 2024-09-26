scriptThe Disadvantages of Packaged Juice Will Leave You Surprised, It’s Dangerous for Health | Latest News | Patrika News

The Disadvantages of Packaged Juice Will Leave You Surprised, It’s Dangerous for Health

Packaged Juice is Harmful for health: In recent years, the consumption of packaged juice has increased rapidly, but health experts believe that these juices can be harmful to your health.

JaipurSep 26, 2024 / 01:53 am

Patrika Desk

Packaged Juice is Harmful, Fresh Fruits are Healthier

In recent years, the consumption of packaged juice has increased rapidly, but health experts believe that these juices can be harmful to your health. These juices lack nutrients and have high sugar content, which can have serious health implications.

National Nutrition Week: Importance of Fresh Fruits

Every year, National Nutrition Week is celebrated from 1st to 7th September. This year’s theme is ‘Nutritious Food for All’. On this occasion, experts have advised people to avoid packaged juice and prioritize fresh fruits.

Lack of Nutrients in Processed Juices

According to Dr. Shweta Gupta, “Packaged juices usually have less fruit pulp and high sugar content. Additionally, they contain artificial flavors, stabilizers, and fructose syrup in large quantities.”

Eating Fresh Fruits: A Better Option

Dr. Gupta says that consuming fresh fruits is a healthier option than packaged juice. When juice is prepared, fiber, vitamins, and minerals are lost, which are abundant in fresh fruits. “For good health, avoid juice, especially packaged juice, and consume fresh fruits,” she adds.

Packaged Juices: A Reason for Weight Gain

Dr. Sukhwinder Singh Saggoo has also highlighted the dangers of consuming packaged juice. “Drinking packaged fruit juice can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and other health problems.”

Choosing Fresh Fruits for a Healthy Diet

Dr. Saggoo said that instead of packaged juice, eating fresh fruits and vegetables can provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to the body. “Despite their healthy branding, packaged fruit juices often contain added sugar and lack essential nutrients and fiber.”

Importance of Fresh Fruits

In summary, health experts advise that if you want to take care of your health, avoid packaged juice and include fresh fruits in your diet. Fresh fruits not only provide nutrition but also improve your health.

