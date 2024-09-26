scriptPM Modi MP Visit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Madhya Pradesh, know the special reason, schedule | Latest News | Patrika News

PM Modi MP Visit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Madhya Pradesh, know the special reason, schedule

PM Modi MP Visit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to participate in a big religious festival in Sanchi, which is related to Buddhism. In this festival, followers of Buddhism from all over the country and abroad will come to see the relics of two famous followers of Lord Buddha.

RaisenSep 26, 2024 / 01:43 am

Aishwarya Chouhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is once again coming to Madhya Pradesh. This time, PM Modi will participate in the 72nd Mahabodhi Mahotsav to be held in Sanchi, a famous tourist spot in Raisen district, in November. The President of the Sri Lanka Mahabodhi Society and the Sangha Nayaka of Japan, Ven. Uptissa Nayaka Thero had invited Prime Minister Modi to the special festival, which he has accepted.
PM Modi has been invited by Thero, who met him recently. They thanked PM Modi for bringing the relics of two famous followers of Lord Buddha, Sariputra, and Mahamoggallana, from Thailand to India and then to Sanchi. He also praised PM Modi as a world leader who spreads the message of peace. Thero also showed PM Modi the passport of a famous Buddhist monk and writer, Anagarika Dharmapala.
This is a two-day festival, which will be held on 24-25 November. It is organized by the Sri Lanka Mahabodhi Society and the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Why is this festival special?

This Mahabodhi Mahotsav is held every year on the last Sunday of November in Sanchi. The festival was started in 1952, and since then, it has been held every year on the last Sunday of November. The festival is organized by the Sri Lanka Mahabodhi Society and the Government of Madhya Pradesh to celebrate the anniversary of Chetiyagiri Vihara. During the festival, domestic and foreign tourists get to experience Buddhist philosophy and tradition, as well as the local culture of Madhya Pradesh.

