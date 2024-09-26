Police Raided 325 Places Overnight, Causing a Stir in Entire Delhi, 74 Arrested

Police Seized a Large Quantity of Drugs Delhi Police said, “During these raids, 74 narcotics offenders were arrested in 66 NDPS cases, and a large quantity of drugs was seized.” During the operation, approximately 108.93 grams of heroin, 66.28 kilograms of ganja, 1100 grams of charas, and 16 grams of MDMA were seized. Additionally, 54 cases were registered under the Delhi Excise Act, resulting in the arrest of 54 accused and the seizure of 78 bottles, 24 beer, 5089 quarters of illegal liquor, and a scooter used for illegal liquor transportation. By August 31, 2024, Delhi Police had arrested 961 narcotics offenders in 695 NDPS cases and seized approximately 65.086 kilograms of heroin/smack, 1.912 kilograms of cocaine, 2258.379 kilograms of ganja, 102.345 kilograms of opium, 42.606 kilograms of charas, and 73.06 kilograms of poppy husk, among others.

Why Delhi Police Conducted Raids To tackle this menace from all angles, a joint and comprehensive operation (Operation Kavach) was launched in May 2023 across the entire Delhi, aimed at identifying and catching individuals involved in drug trafficking and distribution. During this operation, a decision was taken to target both street-level dealers and high-level smugglers and to effectively combat drug trafficking. So far, four operations have been conducted under Kavach, resulting in the arrest of many drug offenders and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs.

Major Drug Traffickers Went Underground Delhi Police said that the sudden raids have caused a stir among major drug traffickers, who have now gone underground. A survey at the ground level revealed that most major drug traffickers have gone into hiding due to the police’s sudden action. It is believed that they have set up warehouses outside the city. The police’s sudden action has instilled fear in the minds of drug traffickers, and as a result, there have been no sales for a few days, and only a small quantity of banned substances has been supplied in the areas.

Busting of Nigerian Drug Syndicate Delhi Police said that the busting of a Nigerian drug syndicate by Noida Police, with a large quantity of drugs, has strengthened the notion. Ganja was mainly brought in large quantities through trucks. Now, they are sending smaller quantities through cars and trains. Moreover, they often accompany women and children, making it appear as if a family is traveling, and thus, they do not become the primary target.

The Central Home Minister’s vision of a zero-tolerance approach towards drugs and drug traffickers is being implemented by Delhi Police. Operation Kavach’s primary objective is to save the youth and children from the dangers of drugs. Although its focus is on taking strict action against drug traffickers, it also appeals to all sections of society to create awareness and reduce the demand for drugs. Social reformers, parents, and teachers are particularly requested to educate the youth about the severe consequences of drug addiction and prevent them from falling prey to this deadly menace.