FD Interest Rate: This PSU Bank has Launched a Blast FD Scheme, Offering the Highest Interest, Here’s How to Avail the Benefit

FD Rates: Bank of India (Bank Of India) has launched a new special scheme. In this fixed deposit, you are getting higher interest.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:51 am

Patrika Desk

Bank of India (Bank Of India) has launched a new special scheme. In this fixed deposit, you are getting higher interest. BOI has recently made changes to the FD rates for deposits less than Rs 3 crore. The revised rates, which came into effect on September 1, offer interest rates ranging from 3% to 7.25%.

Star Dhan Vriddhi Yojana

The name of this new FD scheme launched by PSU Bank BOI is Star Dhan Vriddhi Yojana. The validity of this new FD scheme is 333 days. To avail of the benefits of the scheme, customers need to deposit for 333 days. These interest rates are applicable for deposits less than Rs 3 crore and are for general citizens. The interest rates range from 7 days to 10 years.

Senior Citizens to Get Higher Benefits

Senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.75%. Senior citizens, i.e., those between 60 and 80 years of age, will get higher benefits under this scheme. Bank of India is offering an interest rate of 7.90% to super senior citizens, i.e., those above 80 years of age.

