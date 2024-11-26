Rajasthan: Submit Life Certificate by 30 November or Pension Will Be Stopped

Pension Update : Pensioners who have not yet submitted their life certificate should do so before November 30. Otherwise, they will not receive their pension.

Dungarpur•Nov 26, 2024 / 03:19 pm• Patrika Desk

Pension Update: Pensioners in Rajasthan should be alert. They should submit their life certificate by November 30, otherwise, they will face difficulties in receiving their pension. Pensioners can check on the portal if their life certificate has been updated or not Dungarpur-based patron of the local pensioner community and state joint minister, Dinesh Shreemal, has announced, following the instructions of state president Kishan Sharma, that pensioners who have not yet submitted their life certificates must do so before 30 November. Pensioners can verify on the portal whether their life certificate has been updated. The efforts of the community’s active members and the responsiveness of the pension department have been commendable so far.

50,000 Pensioners Yet to Submit Life Certificates (Jeevan Pramaan Patra) There are approximately 50,000 pensioners in the state who have not yet submitted their life certificates or have not updated them.