Rajasthan: Woman Delivers Baby on Moving Train; Mother and Child Safe

The incident occurred in Sawai Madhopur district. A woman, along with her husband and three children, boarded the Nanda Devi Express in an AC coach from Gangapur City railway station. The family was reportedly travelling to Sawai Madhopur, but the woman went into labour before reaching the station.

Railway Medical Team Provides Assistance With the help of fellow passengers, the woman was quickly taken to the train’s toilet, where she safely delivered her baby. Her three children and husband remained with her throughout the ordeal. Upon arrival at Sawai Madhopur, the GRP (Government Railway Police) and the railway medical team immediately attended to them.