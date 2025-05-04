scriptRajasthan: Woman Delivers Baby on Moving Train; Mother and Child Safe | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: Woman Delivers Baby on Moving Train; Mother and Child Safe

A woman, travelling with her husband and three children in an AC coach of the Nanda Devi Express from Gangapur City railway station, went into labour before reaching Sawai Madhopur.

May 04, 2025 / 03:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Sawai Madhopur. A pregnant woman travelling from Gangapur City to Sawai Madhopur on a train delivered a baby onboard. The assistance provided by railway staff and fellow passengers during her labour is commendable. Both mother and child are reported to be safe.
The incident occurred in Sawai Madhopur district. A woman, along with her husband and three children, boarded the Nanda Devi Express in an AC coach from Gangapur City railway station. The family was reportedly travelling to Sawai Madhopur, but the woman went into labour before reaching the station.

Railway Medical Team Provides Assistance

With the help of fellow passengers, the woman was quickly taken to the train’s toilet, where she safely delivered her baby. Her three children and husband remained with her throughout the ordeal. Upon arrival at Sawai Madhopur, the GRP (Government Railway Police) and the railway medical team immediately attended to them.

Admitted to the Hospital

The railway medical team transported the mother and newborn to a hospital via ambulance, where they are receiving treatment. The incident took place in AC coach B-8 of the Nanda Devi Express train. According to reports, the mother is the wife of Kanhaiya, a resident of Hamir Puliya Kacchi Basti.

