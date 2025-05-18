RCB vs KKR Match Refund Announcement After Cancellation

The franchise added, “Digital ticket holders will receive refunds within 10 working days to their original account used for booking. If you do not receive the refund by 31st May, please send an email to refund@ticketgenie.in with your booking details to pursue the matter further.”

Refunds Not Applicable for These Tickets It further stated, “Physical ticket holders will need to surrender their original tickets to the respective official source from where they purchased the tickets to claim a refund. Refunds are not applicable for hospitality tickets.” Earlier, RCB had announced ticket refunds for matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium originally scheduled for 13th May and 17th May, which were postponed due to a week-long suspension of IPL 2025 because of tensions between India and Pakistan.