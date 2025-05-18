RCB vs KKR Match Refund Announcement After Cancellation

The franchise added, “Digital ticket holders will receive refunds within 10 working days to their original account used for booking. If you do not receive the refund by 31st May, please send an email to refund@ticketgenie.in with your booking details to pursue the matter further.”
Refunds Not Applicable for These TicketsIt further stated, “Physical ticket holders will need to surrender their original tickets to the respective official source from where they purchased the tickets to claim a refund. Refunds are not applicable for hospitality tickets.” Earlier, RCB had announced ticket refunds for matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium originally scheduled for 13th May and 17th May, which were postponed due to a week-long suspension of IPL 2025 because of tensions between India and Pakistan.
Following Saturday’s washout, both RCB and KKR were awarded one point each. RCB moved to the top of the points table with 17 points from 12 matches, inching closer to securing a playoff berth, while KKR, with 12 points from 13 matches, slipped out of the top-four race. RCB will next host Sunrisers Hyderabad on 23rd May and then face Lucknow Super Giants on 27th May. RCB could secure their place in the final four even before playing their next match, as they will advance if Punjab Kings or Delhi Capitals lose on Sunday.