Good News! Sahara India to Refund Money, Supreme Court’s Big Decision

Deposit of 10,000 Crore In the SEBI vs Sahara case, the Supreme Court has said that Sahara Group can sell its properties to refund investors’ money. The court has stated that Sahara Group’s companies, SIRECL and SHICL, must return the money to individual investors or groups with 15% annual interest. This direction was given by the court on August 31, 2012.

Supreme Court’s Rebuke The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over Sahara Group’s failure to comply with its orders. The court has said that the group must refund the money within three months from the date of deposit. The three-judge bench, comprising Justices Sanjeev Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela M Trivedi, has ordered Sahara Group to sell its properties to refund investors’ money.