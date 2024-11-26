scriptSchool Closed: Delhi-NCR Schools to Operate in Hybrid Mode Due to Severe Air Pollution | School Closed: Delhi-NCR Schools to Operate in Hybrid Mode Due to Severe Air Pollution | Latest News | Patrika News

School Closed: Delhi-NCR Schools to Operate in Hybrid Mode Due to Severe Air Pollution

School Closed: Due to the continuously deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the administration has decided to run schools in hybrid mode.

New DelhiNov 26, 2024 / 03:41 pm

Patrika Desk

School Closed: Due to the continuously deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the administration has decided to run schools in hybrid mode. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the health of the children, as the increasing air pollution is having a bad impact on their health. The increasing smog and incidents of stubble burning are the main reasons for pollution. Vehicle emissions, dust from construction activities, and industrial emissions are also major contributors. Considering the poor air quality, schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi are still running online.

What is Hybrid Mode?

Students will be able to study through both online and offline modes. Students who want to attend school can do so with safety measures in place. The rest of the students will continue their studies online. The AQI (Air Quality Index) in Delhi-NCR has reached a severe level. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can lead to respiratory problems, asthma, and other diseases in children.
The air in NCR is still not clean. Schools up to Class 12 remain closed. Sometimes the weather is clear in the morning, but by evening, it becomes foggy. Sometimes the fog clears up in the morning, but the weather remains bad in different areas throughout the day. In Delhi, the average AQI is 392. In Anand Vihar, it’s 440, in Rohini, it’s 421, and in Vivek Vihar, it’s 419. Similarly, the situation is dire in almost all areas of Delhi.

Government’s Plan

—Temporary ban on construction work.
—Sprinkling water on roads.
—Promoting public transport to reduce the number of vehicles.
—Using air purifiers to keep the air clean inside homes.
—Restricting children from playing outside during peak pollution hours (morning and evening).
—Providing children with a balanced diet to boost their immunity.

GRAP-4 to continue in Delhi

The Supreme Court said on Monday that GRAP-4 will continue to be implemented in Delhi-NCR due to the severe air pollution. The court has directed the Air Quality Management Committee to decide whether schools can be opened or online education should continue. The next hearing is on November 28. On that day, a decision will be taken on reopening schools for 10th and 12th-grade students. The court was informed that lakhs of children are not receiving mid-day meal facilities due to school closures.

