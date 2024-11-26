School Closed: Delhi-NCR Schools to Operate in Hybrid Mode Due to Severe Air Pollution

What is Hybrid Mode? Students will be able to study through both online and offline modes. Students who want to attend school can do so with safety measures in place. The rest of the students will continue their studies online. The AQI (Air Quality Index) in Delhi-NCR has reached a severe level. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can lead to respiratory problems, asthma, and other diseases in children.

The air in NCR is still not clean. Schools up to Class 12 remain closed. Sometimes the weather is clear in the morning, but by evening, it becomes foggy. Sometimes the fog clears up in the morning, but the weather remains bad in different areas throughout the day. In Delhi, the average AQI is 392. In Anand Vihar, it’s 440, in Rohini, it’s 421, and in Vivek Vihar, it’s 419. Similarly, the situation is dire in almost all areas of Delhi.

Government’s Plan —Temporary ban on construction work.

—Sprinkling water on roads.

—Promoting public transport to reduce the number of vehicles.

—Using air purifiers to keep the air clean inside homes.

—Restricting children from playing outside during peak pollution hours (morning and evening).

—Providing children with a balanced diet to boost their immunity.