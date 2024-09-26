scriptShahin Afridi’s Scuffle with Shan Masood Over Shoulder Controversy, Reveals What Happened | Latest News | Patrika News

Shahin Afridi’s Scuffle with Shan Masood Over Shoulder Controversy, Reveals What Happened

Masood-Afridi Shoulder Controversy: Pakistan team’s defeat in the Test series against Bangladesh and the internal conflict among players have been heavily criticized. Captain Shan Masood has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding Shahin Afridi and revealed what actually happened.

Sep 26, 2024

Patrika Desk

Masood-Afridi Shoulder Controversy
Bangladesh has whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 in the Test series. Bangladesh won the first Test match by 10 wickets and the second match by six wickets, making history. This is the first time Bangladesh has won a Test series against Pakistan. Pakistani players performed poorly, which led to heavy criticism. During this time, news of a scuffle between Captain Shan Masood and Shahin Afridi, along with Mohammad Rizwan’s beating, made headlines. Shan Masood has now broken his silence and revealed what happened.
Shahin Afridi Was Dropped from the Second Test

Shahin Afridi, Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, was dropped from the second Test due to his poor performance in the first Test. He could only take two wickets in the first Test. As a result, Shahin Afridi was shown the door from the Pakistan squad. Meanwhile, Naseem Shah was also dropped from the playing eleven.

Shahin Afridi and Shan Masood’s Scuffle!

A video of the first Test match went viral on social media, showing Shahin Afridi removing Shan Masood’s hand from his shoulder during an argument. After this, news emerged from Pakistani media that Shahin Afridi and Shan Masood had a scuffle in the dressing room, and during the scuffle, Mohammad Rizwan was also beaten by both of them.

Shan Masood Reveals the Truth

Shan Masood has now broken his silence on the controversy surrounding Shahin Afridi and revealed what happened that day. Shan Masood said that Shahin Afridi had a shoulder injury, and when he placed his hand on Afridi’s shoulder, Afridi asked him to remove it. Masood also clarified that there was no conflict or disagreement between the two.

