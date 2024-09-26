Shahin Afridi’s Scuffle with Shan Masood Over Shoulder Controversy, Reveals What Happened

Bangladesh has made history by winning the Test series 2-0 against Pakistan. In the first Test match, Bangladesh won by 10 wickets, and in the second match, they won by six wickets. This is the first time Bangladesh has won a Test series against Pakistan. Pakistani players performed poorly, which led to heavy criticism.

Shahin Afridi Was Dropped from the Second Test Shahin Afridi, Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, was dropped from the second Test due to his poor performance in the first Test. He could only take two wickets in the first Test. As a result, Shahin Afridi was shown the door from the Pakistan squad. Meanwhile, Naseem Shah was also dropped from the playing eleven.

Shahin Afridi and Shan Masood’s Scuffle! A video of the first Test match went viral on social media, showing Shahin Afridi removing Shan Masood’s hand from his shoulder during an argument. After this, news emerged from Pakistani media that Shahin Afridi and Shan Masood had a scuffle in the dressing room, and during the scuffle, Mohammad Rizwan was also beaten by both of them.