Delhi CM: God is watching everything, justice will be served… Kejriwal’s wife happy, Swati Maliwal furious

Feeling a great relief… Swati Maliwal reacted sharply to Sunita’s post. She wrote on her social media account, “The Chief Minister’s wife, who was at home when I was being beaten, is feeling a great relief. The relief is because the man who beat me and misbehaved at her home has been granted bail. This is a clear message to everyone that we will first troll the victim and then hire the country’s most expensive lawyers to defend the accused in court! What hope can we have from those who feel relieved to see such people? God is watching everything, justice will be served.”

Know the matter It is worth mentioning that Swati Maliwal had accused Vibhav, the chief secretary of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of assault, but Vibhav had denied the allegations. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the police arrested him immediately. Meanwhile, Vibhav said that Swati had threatened him that she would implicate him in a false case. Under this, false charges are being leveled against him, but as it is a matter related to women’s safety, Vibhav was arrested immediately and sent to jail.

On the other hand, the BJP has also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party over the entire matter. The BJP said that the Aam Aadmi Party is anti-women. Its leaders are always in the news for exploiting women.