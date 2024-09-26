Swaine flu: One more death due to swine flu, district administration on alert, 40 beds reserved for patients…

As soon as the information was received, the Mayor of Nagar Nigam, Bhilai, Neeraj Pal, took immediate action and called a meeting of officials on Monday itself. The district administration has reserved 30 beds for swine flu patients at Chandulal Chandraker Government Medical College, Kachandur, and 10 beds at District Hospital, Durg.

The infection period is 2 days CMS Dr. SK Banjare, Surveillance and Malaria Officer said that H1N1-positive cases are being reported. The symptoms of this disease are cold, cough, sneezing, fever, headache, body ache, vomiting, and diarrhea. The infection period is 1-2 days. Symptoms can start appearing in 3-5 days, and others can be infected during this period.

Swine flu outbreak creates panic Swine flu cases are increasing in the Bhilai area. A meeting was held to discuss how to reduce the impact of this disease. The meeting was attended by Mayor Neeraj Pal, Commissioner Devesh Kumar Dhruv, and other officials. It was decided that better treatment should be provided to the affected patients.

Need to be cautious If you get swine flu, do not delay treatment. Delays can be dangerous. Elderly people, those with BP, sugar, or weak immune systems, and pregnant women need to be more cautious. Drink plenty of water, juice, and warm soup to overcome dehydration. Take complete rest and get proper sleep.