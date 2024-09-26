scriptSwaine flu: One more death due to swine flu, district administration on alert, 40 beds reserved for patients… | Latest News | Patrika News

Swaine flu: One more death due to swine flu, district administration on alert, 40 beds reserved for patients…

Swaine flu: 30 beds have been reserved for swine flu patients at Chandulal Chandraker Government Medical College, Kachandur, and 10 beds at District Hospital, Durg.

DurgSep 26, 2024 / 01:43 am

Aishwarya Chouhan

A patient died on Monday due to swine flu. With this, the total number of deaths due to this disease has reached four. So far, 23 swine flu patients have been found in the district. The deceased patient was from Green Valley, Bhilai, and was admitted to Shri Shankaracharya Medical College, Junwani.
As soon as the information was received, the Mayor of Nagar Nigam, Bhilai, Neeraj Pal, took immediate action and called a meeting of officials on Monday itself. The district administration has reserved 30 beds for swine flu patients at Chandulal Chandraker Government Medical College, Kachandur, and 10 beds at District Hospital, Durg.

The infection period is 2 days

CMS Dr. SK Banjare, Surveillance and Malaria Officer said that H1N1-positive cases are being reported. The symptoms of this disease are cold, cough, sneezing, fever, headache, body ache, vomiting, and diarrhea. The infection period is 1-2 days. Symptoms can start appearing in 3-5 days, and others can be infected during this period.

Swine flu outbreak creates panic

Swine flu cases are increasing in the Bhilai area. A meeting was held to discuss how to reduce the impact of this disease. The meeting was attended by Mayor Neeraj Pal, Commissioner Devesh Kumar Dhruv, and other officials. It was decided that better treatment should be provided to the affected patients.

Need to be cautious

If you get swine flu, do not delay treatment. Delays can be dangerous. Elderly people, those with BP, sugar, or weak immune systems, and pregnant women need to be more cautious. Drink plenty of water, juice, and warm soup to overcome dehydration. Take complete rest and get proper sleep.

Elderly people may need to be hospitalized

Most swine flu cases are not severe and do not require hospitalization. However, elderly people and those with weak immune systems may need to be hospitalized. Symptoms like sore throat, cough, and fever are common, but elderly people may require hospitalization.

