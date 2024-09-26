scriptSalute to Courage: Subhan Khan Saved Nine Lives by Risking His Own | Latest News | Patrika News

Salute to Courage: Subhan Khan Saved Nine Lives by Risking His Own

Telangana flood: Haryana’s bulldozer driver Subhan Khan has saved the lives of nine people in Telangana, which was hit by a severe flood.

Sep 26, 2024

Patrika Desk

Haryana’s bulldozer driver Subhan Khan has emerged as a hero by saving the lives of nine people in Telangana, which was hit by a severe flood. The entire country is praising his bravery. Nine people were stuck on a bridge in Telangana’s Khammam district. They made a video and uploaded it on social media. The rescue helicopter of the Telangana government could not reach the spot due to bad weather. Subhan Khan saw the video and decided to take his bulldozer to rescue the people. He said, ‘Either I will lose my life or I will save the lives of nine people. If I die, one life will be lost, but if I return, nine lives will be saved.’
Subhan Khan successfully rescued all nine people and returned safely. He was given a grand welcome. In a video, his daughter can be heard saying, ‘I was trembling with fear, but you have done what you had decided.’ Subhan Khan’s courageous act is being praised not only on social media but also in real life. People are calling him to congratulate him on his bravery.

Not Just Courage, a Big Heart is Also Necessary

BRS leader and former minister K.T. Rama Rao said in an interview that it’s not just about courage, but a big heart is also necessary to become a true hero. Subhan Khan has saved the lives of nine people, saving many families from a lifetime of pain. When the government was struggling to decide whether to send a helicopter for rescue, Subhan Khan risked his own life to save everyone.

Many Areas Submerged, Rescue Operation Ongoing

Many areas in Telangana are submerged in floodwater. The railway track connecting Kesamudram and Intakanne at Mahbubabad Railway Station is flooded. The Telangana Special Police Force (TSGP) personnel have rescued many people in the flood-affected areas of Bhadradri Kothagudem district during the rescue operation.

