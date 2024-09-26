Salute to Courage: Subhan Khan Saved Nine Lives by Risking His Own

Subhan Khan successfully rescued all nine people and returned safely. He was given a grand welcome. In a video, his daughter can be heard saying, ‘I was trembling with fear, but you have done what you had decided.’ Subhan Khan’s courageous act is being praised not only on social media but also in real life. People are calling him to congratulate him on his bravery.

Not Just Courage, a Big Heart is Also Necessary BRS leader and former minister K.T. Rama Rao said in an interview that it’s not just about courage, but a big heart is also necessary to become a true hero. Subhan Khan has saved the lives of nine people, saving many families from a lifetime of pain. When the government was struggling to decide whether to send a helicopter for rescue, Subhan Khan risked his own life to save everyone.