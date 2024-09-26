The MLA staged a protest by placing the body in front of the police station, showing anger against the liquor contractor

Police deployed to control tension Owing to the tense situation, the police deployed forces from Saunsar, Mohgaon, and Lodhikheda police stations. In the presence of MLA Vijay Choure, SDM Siddharth Patel, Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Soni, Saunsar Police Station in-charge AB Murskole, Lodhikheda Police Station in-charge Jitendra Yadav, and Mohgaon Police Station in-charge tried to resolve the matter. The liquor contractor offered a job to a family member, which was accepted by the family.

They said:

The youth was injured in the accident. A case has been registered against the accused driver Rajendra Bandewar under the relevant section. Further action will be taken after receiving the diary from Nagpur and the post-mortem report.

AB Murskole, TI, Saunsar

After the protest in Saunsar, the liquor contractor has agreed to give Rs 6 lakh to the affected family. The government will provide Rs 4 lakh, and Rs 15,000 has been given for the funeral. An FIR will also be registered in this matter.

Vijay Choure, MLA Saunsar