scriptThe MLA staged a protest by placing the body in front of the police station, showing anger against the liquor contractor | Latest News | Patrika News

The MLA staged a protest by placing the body in front of the police station, showing anger against the liquor contractor

– The case is from Saunsar, Pandhurna district n- A liquor contractor’s vehicle hit a bike, and the youth died during treatment

Sep 27, 2024 / 03:46 pm

Patrika Desk

Sousar news

धरने पर बैठे सौंसर विधायक विजय चौरे।

Saunsar witnessed a tragic incident on the night of August 31, when a speeding four-wheeler vehicle hit a bike rider, Vijay (44), son of Kachru Ingle, on Sayra Berdi road. The vehicle belonged to a liquor contractor, and its employee was driving it. The injured youth died during treatment in Nagpur on Thursday. Following this, the family members and villagers brought the body to the liquor shop and staged a protest. The villagers then reached the Saunsar police station, and MLA Vijay Choure also arrived at the spot and sat on a dharna. The police and SDM tried to pacify the villagers and the MLA. The villagers blocked the road, and a sit-in protest was staged from 2 pm to 6 pm. The family members have also accused the contractor’s employee of physical assault, and the police are investigating the matter.

Police deployed to control tension

Owing to the tense situation, the police deployed forces from Saunsar, Mohgaon, and Lodhikheda police stations. In the presence of MLA Vijay Choure, SDM Siddharth Patel, Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Soni, Saunsar Police Station in-charge AB Murskole, Lodhikheda Police Station in-charge Jitendra Yadav, and Mohgaon Police Station in-charge tried to resolve the matter. The liquor contractor offered a job to a family member, which was accepted by the family.
They said:
The youth was injured in the accident. A case has been registered against the accused driver Rajendra Bandewar under the relevant section. Further action will be taken after receiving the diary from Nagpur and the post-mortem report.
AB Murskole, TI, Saunsar
After the protest in Saunsar, the liquor contractor has agreed to give Rs 6 lakh to the affected family. The government will provide Rs 4 lakh, and Rs 15,000 has been given for the funeral. An FIR will also be registered in this matter.
Vijay Choure, MLA Saunsar

News / The MLA staged a protest by placing the body in front of the police station, showing anger against the liquor contractor

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

7 hours ago

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

National News

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

7 hours ago

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

7 hours ago

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

7 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.