The principal who banned hijab has been denied the teacher award, PFI’s political wing SDPI had objected

The government has denied the teacher award to the principal who banned hijab in Karnataka’s pre-university college. The government took this decision after the banned organization PFI’s political wing SDPI raised objections.

BangaloreSep 26, 2024 / 01:54 am

Patrika Desk

Karnataka’s pre-university college principal’s state-level teacher award has been denied. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that the district committee had recommended his name for the award, but when the hijab controversy of 2022 came to light, his award was denied. The minister said that the real problem is how he treated the children, and it should not be politicized.
It is noteworthy that Udupi district’s principal BG Ramakrishna was at the center of controversy in February 2022 when he banned Muslim girls from entering the college premises for wearing hijab. After this, the BJP government of the state issued an order banning the hijab in educational institutions, stating that no clothing that disturbs equality, unity, and law and order would be allowed.

SDPI, the political wing of the banned organization PFI, had objected to the principal being given the award. Karnataka State Secretary Afzar Kodlipet said that two years ago, the principal had stopped Muslim girls from entering the college for wearing hijab and instigated Hindu students, leading to communal unrest in the state. SDPI said that Principal BG Ramakrishna was involved in communal activities. Despite this, the Congress government is now giving him a state-level honor. As soon as this information came to light, the Congress government took action.

