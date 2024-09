TMC MP Haji SK Nurul Islam Passes Away, CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief

•Sep 26, 2024 / 11:28 am• Aishwarya Chouhan

TMC leader and MP from Basirhat, Haji Nurul Islam, passed away on Wednesday. He was 61 years old and had been suffering from liver cancer for a long time. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the demise of the TMC MP. It is worth mentioning that in the Lok Sabha elections, TMC had fielded him as a candidate from Basirhat, replacing Nusrat Jahan.

Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the demise of Nurul Islam. She wrote in her post that she was saddened by the demise of Haji Sk. Nurul Islam, MP from Basirhat, and her colleague. He was a dedicated social worker in the Sundarban area and worked hard for the upliftment of poor people. The people of Basirhat will miss his leadership. She expressed condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.