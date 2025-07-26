26 July 2025,

Arshad Nadeem Undergoes Surgery, Diamond League Showdown with Neeraj Chopra Uncertain

The Paris 2024 Olympic men's javelin gold medallist recently underwent an interventional surgery on his right calf at Spire Hospital, Cambridge.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

2024 पेरिस ओलंपिक चैंपियन पाकिस्तान के अरशद नदीम और नीरज चोपड़ा।
2024 पेरिस ओलंपिक चैंपियन पाकिस्तान के अरशद नदीम और नीरज चोपड़ा। (Photo - IANS)

Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem has undergone surgery on his calf muscle, casting doubt on the much-anticipated javelin throw contest against Neeraj Chopra at the Silesia Diamond League 2025 next month. The 27-year-old is understood to have opted for surgery now with an eye on the upcoming World Championships.

The Paris 2024 Olympic men's javelin gold medallist recently underwent an interventional surgery on his right calf at Spire Hospital, Cambridge, by Dr Ali Bajwa. Nadeem is currently undergoing recovery in London. The Silesia Diamond League in Poland on August 16 was expected to see the first clash between these two stars from India and Pakistan since their historic encounter at Paris 2024, where Nadeem won gold with an Olympic record throw of 92.97m. Tokyo 2020 champion Neeraj Chopra had to settle for silver.

Nadeem's coach, Salman Butt, explained that the 27-year-old opted for surgery now keeping the upcoming World Championships in mind. Salman Butt told PTI, “He (Nadeem) is focusing more on preparing for the World Championships in Tokyo in September, so he decided to have surgery on his calf muscle, which had been bothering him for some time. I don't think they (Neeraj and Nadeem) will compete against each other until the World event.”

Published on:

26 Jul 2025 11:59 am

