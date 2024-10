Chhattisgarh’s Under-19 Boys and Girls Badminton Teams Announced

Teams of Chhattisgarh’s Under-19 and Senior Boys and Girls have been announced for the West Zone Interstate Badminton Competition on Saturday.

Raipur•Sep 26, 2024 / 01:40 am• Patrika Desk

The teams of Chhattisgarh’s Under-19 and Senior Boys and Girls have been announced for the West Zone Interstate Badminton Competition on Saturday. The selected players will participate in the interstate competition to be held from 3rd to 6th September in Anand, Gujarat. Before the departure of the players, sports equipment was provided to them. Chhattisgarh Badminton Association President Vikram Singh Sisodia and other officials have extended best wishes to the selected players for their good performance.