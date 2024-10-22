scriptCommonwealth Games 2026: Cricket Tournament will not be held in 2026 edition, 10 sports have also been excluded | Latest News | Patrika News
Commonwealth Games 2026: Cricket Tournament will not be held in 2026 edition, 10 sports have also been excluded

Commonwealth Games 2026: Although cricket was included in the previous edition in Birmingham, 10 sports have been excluded from the upcoming Glasgow edition, which is a major setback for India’s medal hopes.

New DelhiOct 22, 2024 / 03:21 pm

Patrika Desk

CWG 2026
Commonwealth Games 2026: The organizers of the Glasgow edition have dealt a major blow to India’s medal hopes by excluding hockey, cricket, wrestling, badminton, squash, and table tennis from the upcoming edition. India had won 22 gold medals, including 61 medals, in the previous edition in Birmingham. The country had won 12 medals in wrestling, seven in boxing and table tennis, six in badminton, two each in hockey and squash, and one in cricket.
The Commonwealth Games Federation has confirmed that the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will be held from July 23 to August 2, 2026, in Scotland, which will return to the city after 12 years. The 10-sport programme in Glasgow 2026 will be centred around four venues, ensuring an action-packed broadcast schedule every day and an electric atmosphere for the spectators.
The sports programme will include athletics and para-athletics (track and field), swimming and para-swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para-track cycling, netball, weightlifting and para-powerlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and para-bowls, and 3×3 basketball and 3×3 wheelchair basketball.
Commonwealth Games Federation CEO Katie Sadleir said, “We are thrilled to officially confirm that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow. The event promises to be an incredible celebration of sport, culture, and diversity that will inspire athletes and spectators alike.”

The Games will be held at four venues

The venues include Scots Town Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena – which includes the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). Athletes and officials will be accommodated in hotels. Over 500,000 tickets will be made available, with around 3,000 top athletes from 74 Commonwealth countries and regions competing – representing one-third of the world’s population. Para-sports will be fully integrated into the program, with six para-sports included.

Which sports have been excluded?

  • Cricket
  • Hockey
  • Badminton
  • Wrestling
  • Rugby 7s
  • Diving
  • Bowls and para-bowls
  • Weightlifting and para-powerlifting
  • 3×3 basketball
  • and 3×3 wheelchair basketball

Which sports have been included?

  • Athletics, para-athletics
  • Swimming, para-swimming
  • Artistic gymnastics
  • Track cycling
  • and para-track cycling
  • Squash
  • Netball
  • Beach volleyball
  • Table tennis
  • Triathlon
  • Boxing
  • Judo

