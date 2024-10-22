Commonwealth Games 2026: Cricket Tournament will not be held in 2026 edition, 10 sports have also been excluded

The Commonwealth Games Federation has confirmed that the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will be held from July 23 to August 2, 2026, in Scotland, which will return to the city after 12 years. The 10-sport programme in Glasgow 2026 will be centred around four venues, ensuring an action-packed broadcast schedule every day and an electric atmosphere for the spectators.

The sports programme will include athletics and para-athletics (track and field), swimming and para-swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para-track cycling, netball, weightlifting and para-powerlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and para-bowls, and 3×3 basketball and 3×3 wheelchair basketball.

Commonwealth Games Federation CEO Katie Sadleir said, “We are thrilled to officially confirm that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow. The event promises to be an incredible celebration of sport, culture, and diversity that will inspire athletes and spectators alike.”

The Games will be held at four venues The venues include Scots Town Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena – which includes the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). Athletes and officials will be accommodated in hotels. Over 500,000 tickets will be made available, with around 3,000 top athletes from 74 Commonwealth countries and regions competing – representing one-third of the world’s population. Para-sports will be fully integrated into the program, with six para-sports included.