11 July 2025,

Friday

Freedom found in government school, now entered Indian team, told how seniors behave

Gurjot Singh, Indian Hockey Player: The young forward got a chance to play here after his impressive performance during the trial at SAI. Gurjot played all 7 matches of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 and although he couldn't score a goal, he left his mark and showed his dedication and hard work on the field.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2024

Indian Hockey Player, Gurjot Singh: The Indian hockey team is flying high on the international stage. After winning two Olympic medals in Paris, the team led by Harmanpreet Singh is full of confidence, which was evident in the Asian Champions Trophy in China. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Gurjot Singh, who made his debut for the Indian men's hockey team in the Asian Champions Trophy, believes that this experience will help him in upcoming tournaments like the Sultan Johar Cup and Asia Cup. The young forward got a chance to play here after his impressive performance during the trial at SAI. Gurjot played all 7 matches of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 and although he couldn't score a goal, he left his mark and showed his dedication and hard work on the field.

Gurjot said about this experience, "The atmosphere in the senior team is very good, all the seniors are like big brothers. My debut in the Asian Champions Trophy was a dream come true, I was excited to play against China. I thought I would score a goal in my debut match, but even though I couldn't, I gave my best. Before the match, Captain Harmanpreet Singh had assured me that there was no need to overthink or fear. I just had to play the way I usually do in the camp."

Gurjot is from a small village in Punjab called Hussainabad. His father sells milk in a nearby village, his mother is a homemaker, and his sisters are studying.

Got freedom in school in the name of hockey

In childhood, Gurjot was very mischievous. When he was 6 years old, he had a near-fatal bicycle accident. He got seven stitches on the back of his head due to the accident. He said, "After the accident, I was a bit weak for a few years, but when I was 10, I fully recovered and started studying in a nearby government school. In school, I saw that children who played hockey got a bit more freedom. They would come late to class and leave early for practice, so I thought why not try my hand at this sport."

By 2020, Gurjot had to work in a footwear factory to support his family's expenses. He would practice in the morning and work at night. Despite these challenges, he has come a long way.

