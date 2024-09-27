Freedom found in government school, now entered Indian team, told how seniors behave

Indian Hockey Player, Gurjot Singh: The Indian hockey team is flying high on the international stage. After winning two Olympic medals in Paris, the team led by Harmanpreet Singh is full of confidence, which was evident in the Asian Champions Trophy in China. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Gurjot Singh, who made his debut for the Indian men's hockey team in the Asian Champions Trophy, believes that this experience will help him in upcoming tournaments like the Sultan Johar Cup and Asia Cup. The young forward got a chance to play here after his impressive performance during the trial at SAI. Gurjot played all 7 matches of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 and although he couldn't score a goal, he left his mark and showed his dedication and hard work on the field.