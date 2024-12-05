scriptHockey Junior Asia Cup Final: India secures title hat-trick, triumphs over Pakistan for third straight time | Latest News | Patrika News
Hockey Junior Asia Cup Final: India secures title hat-trick, triumphs over Pakistan for third straight time

The hero of India's victory was Arijit, who scored an impressive four goals.

New DelhiDec 05, 2024 / 10:05 am

Patrika Desk

Hockey Junior Asia Cup Final
Hockey Junior Asia Cup Final: The Indian men's hockey team continues to assert its dominance in the Junior Asia Cup, claiming the title for the third successive time. In the final held in Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday, India defeated Pakistan 5-3. This marks the third consecutive and fourth overall instance of India defeating Pakistan in the final. Remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, the Indian team secured a record fifth title, having previously triumphed in 2004, 2008, 2015, and 2023.

Arijit was the Hero of the Win, Scoring Four Goals

The hero of India's victory was Arijit, who scored an impressive four goals. He found the back of the net in the 4th, 18th, 47th, and 54th minutes. Another goal for India came from Dilraj in the 19th minute. Arijit netted a total of 10 goals in the tournament.

