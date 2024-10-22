Indian Star Olympic Medalist Sakshi Malik Revels harrasement incident in her book

It is worth mentioning that Sakshi Malik was one of the three main faces of the long-standing protest. She has also claimed in her book that a tuition teacher had molested her in childhood, but she remained silent.

Could Never Tell My Mother’ Sakshi Malik, 32, from Haryana, said that she could never tell her family about it, as she thought it was her fault. My tuition teacher used to harass me from my school days. He would sometimes call me to his home for classes and would try to touch me. I used to fear going to tuition classes, but I never told my mother.

Used to Fear Confrontation – Sakshi Talking about her struggles in the early days of her career, Sakshi said that she used to fear confrontation and would think of running away from her matches. This fear stayed with me throughout my career. I never thought about fighting back.

Could Never Develop the Courage to Fight’ She also said that her start in wrestling was very slow. It took me almost two years to win my first match after starting wrestling. It wasn’t that I didn’t have physical skills. I was always one of the strongest and fastest girls in my coaching center, but I could never develop the courage to fight.

Accusations Against Babita Phogat However, during the protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, she was seen as a symbol of rebellion. She said that the political class had disappointed her. She has also accused former wrestler Babita Phogat, who is now a BJP politician, of having selfish motives.