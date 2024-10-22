scriptIndian Star Olympic Medalist Sakshi Malik Revels harrasement incident in her book | Indian Star Olympic Medalist Sakshi Malik Makes a Big Revelation | Latest News | Patrika News
Other Sports

Indian Star Olympic Medalist Sakshi Malik Revels harrasement incident in her book

Sakshi Malik Sexual Harassment: Sakshi Malik has made several big revelations in her book ‘Witness’. She has stated that a tuition teacher had sexually harassed her in childhood. Along with this, Sakshi has also made a serious allegation against Vinesh Fogat and Bajrang Punia, accusing them of damaging the image of her protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

New DelhiOct 22, 2024 / 12:56 pm

Patrika Desk

sakshi malik sexual harassment
Olympic bronze medalist and former wrestler Sakshi Malik has made several big revelations in her recently published book ‘Witness’. She has alleged that a tuition teacher had sexually harassed her in childhood. Apart from this, Sakshi has also accused Vinesh Fogat and Bajrang Punia of damaging the image of her protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, as their decision to accept the trial exemption last year had made her protest seem selfish.
It is worth mentioning that Sakshi Malik was one of the three main faces of the long-standing protest. She has also claimed in her book that a tuition teacher had molested her in childhood, but she remained silent.

Could Never Tell My Mother’

Sakshi Malik, 32, from Haryana, said that she could never tell her family about it, as she thought it was her fault. My tuition teacher used to harass me from my school days. He would sometimes call me to his home for classes and would try to touch me. I used to fear going to tuition classes, but I never told my mother.

Used to Fear Confrontation – Sakshi

Talking about her struggles in the early days of her career, Sakshi said that she used to fear confrontation and would think of running away from her matches. This fear stayed with me throughout my career. I never thought about fighting back.

Could Never Develop the Courage to Fight’

She also said that her start in wrestling was very slow. It took me almost two years to win my first match after starting wrestling. It wasn’t that I didn’t have physical skills. I was always one of the strongest and fastest girls in my coaching center, but I could never develop the courage to fight.

Accusations Against Babita Phogat

However, during the protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, she was seen as a symbol of rebellion. She said that the political class had disappointed her. She has also accused former wrestler Babita Phogat, who is now a BJP politician, of having selfish motives.

‘Babita Phogat Wanted to Bring Someone Else’

I know that Vinesh and Bajrang’s primary goal was to remove Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from power. I thought Babita’s intention was also the same… but she didn’t want to remove Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, she wanted to bring someone else in his place. So far, there has been no comment from Babita on this claim.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Indian Star Olympic Medalist Sakshi Malik Revels harrasement incident in her book

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi departs for Russia to attend BRICS Summit

National News

PM Modi departs for Russia to attend BRICS Summit

in 4 hours

Israel’s big revelation, 4 thousand crores found in Hezbollah’s secret bunker

Gulf

Israel’s big revelation, 4 thousand crores found in Hezbollah’s secret bunker

in 5 hours

The PG Registration of These Resident Doctors May be Cancelled

Health

The PG Registration of These Resident Doctors May be Cancelled

in 3 hours

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

in 3 hours

Latest Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

in 3 hours

Freedom found in government school, now entered Indian team, told how seniors behave

Other Sports

Freedom found in government school, now entered Indian team, told how seniors behave

4 weeks ago

India Wins 8 Medals in a Single Day at Paris Paralympics 2024, These Athletes Made the Country Proud

News

India Wins 8 Medals in a Single Day at Paris Paralympics 2024, These Athletes Made the Country Proud

4 weeks ago

Chhattisgarh’s Under-19 Boys and Girls Badminton Teams Announced

Other Sports

Chhattisgarh’s Under-19 Boys and Girls Badminton Teams Announced

4 weeks ago

Trending Sports News

Commonwealth Games 2026: राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2026 में नहीं खेला जाएगा क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट, इन 10 खेलों को भी किया गया बाहर

खेल

Commonwealth Games 2026: राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2026 में नहीं खेला जाएगा क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट, इन 10 खेलों को भी किया गया बाहर

in 5 hours

Wrestlers Protest: साक्षी मलिक ने विनेश फोगाट के उकसाने पर किया बृजभूषण सिंह के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन! आरोप से मचा हड़कंप

खेल

Wrestlers Protest: साक्षी मलिक ने विनेश फोगाट के उकसाने पर किया बृजभूषण सिंह के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन! आरोप से मचा हड़कंप

in 5 hours

एमएस धोनी IPL 2025 खेलेंगे या नहीं, CSK के सीईओ ने फैंस को दी ये बड़ी खुशखबरी

क्रिकेट

एमएस धोनी IPL 2025 खेलेंगे या नहीं, CSK के सीईओ ने फैंस को दी ये बड़ी खुशखबरी

in 5 hours

मनु भाकर ने पत्रिका से कहा- खेलों में महिलाओं की भागीदारी बढ़ाने समाज और सरकार दोनों का समर्थन चाहिए..

रायपुर

मनु भाकर ने पत्रिका से कहा- खेलों में महिलाओं की भागीदारी बढ़ाने समाज और सरकार दोनों का समर्थन चाहिए..

in 4 hours

बचपन में ट्यूशन टीचर ने… भारतीय स्टार ओलंपिक मेडलिस्‍ट साक्षी मलिक ने अपने यौन उत्पीड़न पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

अन्य खेल

बचपन में ट्यूशन टीचर ने… भारतीय स्टार ओलंपिक मेडलिस्‍ट साक्षी मलिक ने अपने यौन उत्पीड़न पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.