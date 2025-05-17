Neeraj Chopra creates history in Doha Diamond League with first 90-metre javelin throw

The 90-Metre Mark: A Challenge Overcome The 90-metre mark was not just a number; it was a significant challenge for Neeraj Chopra. He had come very close several times, but always fell short, managing only 88 or 89 metres. Despite winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics and the Budapest World Championships, the question remained: would Neeraj ever cross the 90-metre mark? He has now answered this question with unwavering determination.

Historic Throw on the Third Attempt When Neeraj Chopra made this historic throw on his third attempt, the entire stadium erupted in cheers. The role of his new coach, Jan Železný, is also considered crucial in this performance. Neeraj recently replaced German coach Dr. Klaus Bartonietz with Železný, a three-time Olympic gold medallist from the Czech Republic.

Arshad Nadeem Already in the 90-Metre Club With this throw, Neeraj has joined the 90-metre club, which already includes athletes like Pakistan’s Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem . This achievement is not just a record for Neeraj; it’s a significant personal victory.

Anderson Wins Bronze with 85.64 Metres This was Neeraj’s first major competition of the season in Doha, where he faced formidable opponents including Grenada’s two-time world champion and 2024 Olympic bronze medallist Anderson Peters , Jakub Vadlejch from Czechia (2024 Doha winner), Germany’s Weber Julian and Max Dehning, Kenya’s Julius Yego, and Japan’s Roderick Jenki Dean. Anderson won the bronze medal with a throw of 85.64 metres.