Neeraj Chopra creates history in Doha Diamond League with first 90-metre javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra created history by throwing the javelin over 90 metres for the first time. This incredible feat was achieved at the Doha Diamond League. Despite his impressive throw of 90.23 metres, he had to settle for a silver medal as Germany’s Weber Julian threw 97.06 metres in his final attempt.

BharatMay 17, 2025 / 09:40 am

Patrika Desk

Neeraj Chopra’s Best Throw: India’s ‘Golden Boy’, Neeraj Chopra, created history at the Doha Diamond League by throwing the javelin beyond 90 metres for the first time. In the final, he achieved a personal best of 90.23 metres with his third attempt. His previous best was 89.94 metres, achieved on 30 June 2022 at the Stockholm Diamond League. Despite this best throw, Neeraj Chopra had to settle for a silver medal as Germany’s Weber Julian won the gold medal with a throw of 91.06 metres. Neeraj was in first place until his fifth throw, but Julian overtook him in the sixth and final throw.

The 90-Metre Mark: A Challenge Overcome

The 90-metre mark was not just a number; it was a significant challenge for Neeraj Chopra. He had come very close several times, but always fell short, managing only 88 or 89 metres. Despite winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics and the Budapest World Championships, the question remained: would Neeraj ever cross the 90-metre mark? He has now answered this question with unwavering determination.

Historic Throw on the Third Attempt

When Neeraj Chopra made this historic throw on his third attempt, the entire stadium erupted in cheers. The role of his new coach, Jan Železný, is also considered crucial in this performance. Neeraj recently replaced German coach Dr. Klaus Bartonietz with Železný, a three-time Olympic gold medallist from the Czech Republic.

Arshad Nadeem Already in the 90-Metre Club

With this throw, Neeraj has joined the 90-metre club, which already includes athletes like Pakistan’s Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem . This achievement is not just a record for Neeraj; it’s a significant personal victory.

Anderson Wins Bronze with 85.64 Metres

This was Neeraj’s first major competition of the season in Doha, where he faced formidable opponents including Grenada’s two-time world champion and 2024 Olympic bronze medallist Anderson Peters , Jakub Vadlejch from Czechia (2024 Doha winner), Germany’s Weber Julian and Max Dehning, Kenya’s Julius Yego, and Japan’s Roderick Jenki Dean. Anderson won the bronze medal with a throw of 85.64 metres.

Neeraj’s Three Best Throws

90.23 metres — Doha Diamond League 2025
89.94 metres — Stockholm Diamond League 2022
89.30 metres — Paavo Nurmi Games 2022

