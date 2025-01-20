Neeraj Chopra Marries Himani Mor: Details Revealed

Fans Surprised by Neeraj’s Sudden Wedding Neeraj Chopra’s wedding ceremony was a private affair, attended by close friends and family members. Neeraj shared some pictures from the ceremony, including one with his mother, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his life. His sudden marriage has surprised his fans, who are now eager to learn more about his bride.

Who is Himani Mor? Neeraj Chopra’s wife, Himani Mor, was previously a professional tennis player. She studied at Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, Louisiana. She also worked as a part-time volunteer assistant coach in tennis at Franklin Pierce University, showcasing her passion for the sport. Currently, she is pursuing a Master of Science in Sports Management and Administration from the McCormack Isenberg School of Management.