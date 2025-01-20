scriptNeeraj Chopra Marries Himani Mor: Details Revealed | Latest News | Patrika News
Neeraj Chopra Marries Himani Mor: Details Revealed

Himani Mor hails from Larsauli, Haryana. She studied at the same Little Angels School in Sonipat as Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal.

New DelhiJan 20, 2025 / 11:20 am

Who is Neeraj Chopra Wife Himani Mor
Who is Neeraj Chopra’s Wife Himani Mor? Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra surprised his fans by suddenly sharing photos of his wedding on social media. India’s Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra, recently married former American tennis player Himani Mor. He himself informed his fans on Sunday, 19 January, through his social media accounts. Neeraj shared heartwarming wedding pictures and expressed gratitude for the blessings received. He wrote, “Grateful for every blessing that led us to this moment. Bound by love, forever happy.”

Neeraj Chopra’s wedding ceremony was a private affair, attended by close friends and family members. Neeraj shared some pictures from the ceremony, including one with his mother, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his life. His sudden marriage has surprised his fans, who are now eager to learn more about his bride.

Neeraj Chopra’s wife, Himani Mor, was previously a professional tennis player. She studied at Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, Louisiana. She also worked as a part-time volunteer assistant coach in tennis at Franklin Pierce University, showcasing her passion for the sport. Currently, she is pursuing a Master of Science in Sports Management and Administration from the McCormack Isenberg School of Management.

Neeraj Chopra's uncle, Bheem Chopra, revealed details about Himani Mor. Bheem, a resident of Khandra village near Panipat, stated that Neeraj's wedding took place two days ago, with only a select few guests in attendance.

