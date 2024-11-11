scriptPKL 2024: Mumba completes hat-trick of victories, defeats host UP Yoddhas 35-33 | Latest News | Patrika News
PKL 2024: Mumba completes hat-trick of victories, defeats host UP Yoddhas 35-33

Nov 11, 2024

Patrika Desk

U Mumba pulled off a stunning comeback in the last minute to defeat host UP Yoddhas 35-33 in the 45th match of the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday. This was Mumbai’s fifth win in eight matches and their third consecutive win. UP suffered their fourth consecutive loss and fifth overall in eight matches.
The heroes of Mumbai’s magnificent win were Rohit Raghav (8), Ajit Chavan (8), captain Sunil (4), and Parvesh (3), who all shone in defence. For UP, Bharat scored a super 10 but no other player could make a significant impact. The hosts, playing their first match at home, started strongly, taking a 6-0 lead in the first five minutes and pushing U Mumba to the brink of an all-out. They then extended their lead to 9-1.
However, Mumbai staged a comeback, scoring four consecutive points to reduce the deficit to 5-9 and putting UP in a super tackle situation. By the 10-minute mark, UP had taken a 10-5 lead. In the midst of this, Jafrdanesh came in for a do-or-die raid and scored two points, pushing the hosts towards an all-out. Bharat’s bonus point and Ajit’s tackle on Mohammedreza Kabir helped Mumbai reduce the deficit to 11-12. The hosts then scored three consecutive points to take a 3-point lead.
Shivam then tackled Jafrdanesh on a do-or-die raid to make the score 16-12. Rohit scored two bonus points, and Bharat scored a point, making the score 16-17 at halftime. After the break, Sumit tackled Rohit, pushing Mumbai towards an all-out. Gagan then went for a do-or-die raid but was tackled by Sunil. Mumbai took a 19-18 lead. At 21-19, Bharat tackled Ajit, putting Mumbai in a super tackle situation. The score was tied at 21-21 in the 17th minute.
Parvesh and Sunil then tackled Shivam, giving Mumbai a two-point lead. Dhansekaran was self-out, and Keshav tackled Parvesh to make the score 23-23. However, Mumbai could not avoid an all-out, and UP took a 26-23 lead. Ajit then scored three crucial points for Mumbai, making the score 26-28. With three minutes remaining, UP extended their lead to four points, but Rohit scored a point to make it 31-28.
Finally, Shivam was tackled on the last raid, and Mumbai registered a thrilling win.

