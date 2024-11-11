PKL 2024: Mumba completes hat-trick of victories, defeats host UP Yoddhas 35-33

The heroes of Mumbai’s magnificent win were Rohit Raghav (8), Ajit Chavan (8), captain Sunil (4), and Parvesh (3), who all shone in defence. For UP, Bharat scored a super 10 but no other player could make a significant impact. The hosts, playing their first match at home, started strongly, taking a 6-0 lead in the first five minutes and pushing U Mumba to the brink of an all-out. They then extended their lead to 9-1.

However, Mumbai staged a comeback, scoring four consecutive points to reduce the deficit to 5-9 and putting UP in a super tackle situation. By the 10-minute mark, UP had taken a 10-5 lead. In the midst of this, Jafrdanesh came in for a do-or-die raid and scored two points, pushing the hosts towards an all-out. Bharat’s bonus point and Ajit’s tackle on Mohammedreza Kabir helped Mumbai reduce the deficit to 11-12. The hosts then scored three consecutive points to take a 3-point lead.

Shivam then tackled Jafrdanesh on a do-or-die raid to make the score 16-12. Rohit scored two bonus points, and Bharat scored a point, making the score 16-17 at halftime. After the break, Sumit tackled Rohit, pushing Mumbai towards an all-out. Gagan then went for a do-or-die raid but was tackled by Sunil. Mumbai took a 19-18 lead. At 21-19, Bharat tackled Ajit, putting Mumbai in a super tackle situation. The score was tied at 21-21 in the 17th minute.

Parvesh and Sunil then tackled Shivam, giving Mumbai a two-point lead. Dhansekaran was self-out, and Keshav tackled Parvesh to make the score 23-23. However, Mumbai could not avoid an all-out, and UP took a 26-23 lead. Ajit then scored three crucial points for Mumbai, making the score 26-28. With three minutes remaining, UP extended their lead to four points, but Rohit scored a point to make it 31-28.

Finally, Shivam was tackled on the last raid, and Mumbai registered a thrilling win.