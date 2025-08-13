Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar's Bail in Sagar Dhankar Murder Case

Sushil Kumar is accused of a fatal attack on junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar and his friends in the parking lot of Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi, on 4 May 2021, over a property dispute. Sagar succumbed to his injuries during treatment. According to the chargesheet filed by the police, a clash occurred between two groups of wrestlers in the parking area of Chhatrasal Stadium around 1 am on 4 May 2021. Firing also took place. Five wrestlers were injured, including Sagar (23), Sonu (37), Amit Kumar (27), and two others. Sagar, the son of a head constable in the Delhi Police, died during treatment at the hospital.