Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar's Bail in Sagar Dhankar Murder Case

Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar has been dealt a blow by the country's Supreme Court. The apex court has cancelled Sushil Kumar's bail in the murder case of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar. The Supreme Court, while cancelling the bail, ordered Sushil Kumar to surrender within a week. A case of murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar was registered against Sushil Kumar. After spending four years in jail, Sushil was granted bail by the Delhi High Court. The High Court released Sushil Kumar on a bond of ₹50,000 and a surety of the same amount.
After the Delhi High Court granted bail to Sushil Kumar in the murder case, Sagar Dhankar's father appealed to the Supreme Court, demanding the cancellation of bail. Following this, the apex court took this decision. Sagar Dhankar's father claims that pressure was exerted on witnesses earlier by the accused Sushil Kumar, and now again pressure is being put on his family to settle the matter.
Josphine Tuli, the lawyer for Sagar Dhankar's father Ashok Dhankar, stated that the Supreme Court has cancelled the bail granted to Sushil by the Delhi High Court. He has been given one week to surrender. Josphine Tuli stated that whenever Sushil Kumar was out on interim bail, he misused it and attempted to influence witnesses. We have sufficient evidence against Sushil Kumar, on the basis of which his bail has been cancelled.
Sushil Kumar is accused of a fatal attack on junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar and his friends in the parking lot of Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi, on 4 May 2021, over a property dispute. Sagar succumbed to his injuries during treatment. According to the chargesheet filed by the police, a clash occurred between two groups of wrestlers in the parking area of Chhatrasal Stadium around 1 am on 4 May 2021. Firing also took place. Five wrestlers were injured, including Sagar (23), Sonu (37), Amit Kumar (27), and two others. Sagar, the son of a head constable in the Delhi Police, died during treatment at the hospital.
A video also surfaced showing Sushil Kumar, along with his friends, beating the junior wrestler with a hockey stick. The video was made by Sushil Kumar himself. Sushil Kumar was arrested from the Mundka metro station on 23 May 2021 following the incident. The Delhi Police arrested Sushil and sent him to Rohini Court. He was sent to jail in October 2021.