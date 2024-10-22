scriptWrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik protests against Brijbhushan Singh on the instigation of Vinesh Fogat! Allegations create a stir | Latest News | Patrika News
Other Sports

Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik protests against Brijbhushan Singh on the instigation of Vinesh Fogat! Allegations create a stir

Wrestlers Protest: For the past 2 years, the country’s star wrestler Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has been protesting against him, and many serious allegations have been made, but now Sakshi Malik has made a big revelation.

New DelhiOct 22, 2024 / 02:15 pm

Patrika Desk

Sakshi Malik
For the past 2 years, the country’s star wrestler Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has been protesting against him, and many serious allegations have been made, but now Sakshi Malik has made a big revelation. Sakshi’s statement has created a stir across the country. Rio Olympic bronze medalist Indian woman wrestler Sakshi Malik has made a big allegation against Babita Phogat. Sakshi Malik said that it was not the Congress but Babita Phogat who instigated the wrestlers to protest against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. She didn’t stop there, she also said that Vinesh Phogat told the Home Minister Amit Shah about the exploitation in the Federation, but nothing happened. That’s why we had to protest.

Outrage among people after the statement

After this statement, the whole country is in shock. Various types of memes are being shared on social media. People are expressing their opinions. One user wrote that you female wrestlers have together got Brijbhushan’s ticket cancelled. Another user wrote that Brijbhushan was being unnecessarily targeted, which was understood earlier. Another user wrote, “Brij Bhushan was saying that I am innocent, but no one listened.” One user even suggested that these wrestlers should be sent to jail, saying that “because of them, the Indian Wrestling Federation has been defamed in the whole world, they should be put in jail.”

What was the whole matter?

In the last months of 2022, allegations of sexual harassment were made against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Indian Wrestling Federation (WFI), by women wrestlers. Top Indian wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia also openly raised their voices and demanded action from the government in this matter. The wrestlers’ protest, which started for the first time in January 2023 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, alleged that WFI officials were exploiting women wrestlers, but due to delay in the investigation and lack of concrete action, they were forced to sit on protest again and again.

Protest ends after government’s assurance

The government had formed a committee to investigate these allegations, but the wrestlers said that the report of this committee was not being made public, and no legal action was being taken against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. Therefore, they were forced to sit in protest again. The wrestlers ended their protest when the government assured them of action and started the process of justice in this matter.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik protests against Brijbhushan Singh on the instigation of Vinesh Fogat! Allegations create a stir

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Bomb Blast: False Threat to Blow Up CRPF Schools Across the Country

National News

Delhi Bomb Blast: False Threat to Blow Up CRPF Schools Across the Country

in 5 hours

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

in 2 hours

Bihar Assembly By-elections: BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners, Giriraj Singh- Dilip Jaiswal Among 40 Heavyweights

National News

Bihar Assembly By-elections: BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners, Giriraj Singh- Dilip Jaiswal Among 40 Heavyweights

in 2 hours

Remedies for Cold and Cough: 5 Effective Ways to Get a Good Night’s Sleep After a Cold

Health

Remedies for Cold and Cough: 5 Effective Ways to Get a Good Night’s Sleep After a Cold

in 3 hours

Latest Other Sports

Indian Star Olympic Medalist Sakshi Malik Revels harrasement incident in her book

Other Sports

Indian Star Olympic Medalist Sakshi Malik Revels harrasement incident in her book

in 3 hours

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

in 2 hours

Freedom found in government school, now entered Indian team, told how seniors behave

Other Sports

Freedom found in government school, now entered Indian team, told how seniors behave

4 weeks ago

India Wins 8 Medals in a Single Day at Paris Paralympics 2024, These Athletes Made the Country Proud

News

India Wins 8 Medals in a Single Day at Paris Paralympics 2024, These Athletes Made the Country Proud

4 weeks ago

Trending Sports News

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Pitch Report: क्‍या बेंगलुरु टेस्‍ट की तरह कहर बरपाएंगे पेसर या होगा स्पिनर्स का जलवा, जानें पुणे की पिच का हाल

क्रिकेट

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Pitch Report: क्‍या बेंगलुरु टेस्‍ट की तरह कहर बरपाएंगे पेसर या होगा स्पिनर्स का जलवा, जानें पुणे की पिच का हाल

in 5 hours

IND A vs AUS A: ईशान किशन की हुई वापसी, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए ऋतुराज समेत इन 15 खिलाड़ियों का हुआ चयन

क्रिकेट

IND A vs AUS A: ईशान किशन की हुई वापसी, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए ऋतुराज समेत इन 15 खिलाड़ियों का हुआ चयन

in 4 hours

Commonwealth Games 2026: राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2026 में नहीं खेला जाएगा क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट, इन 10 खेलों को भी किया गया बाहर

खेल

Commonwealth Games 2026: राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2026 में नहीं खेला जाएगा क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट, इन 10 खेलों को भी किया गया बाहर

in 5 hours

Wrestlers Protest: साक्षी मलिक ने विनेश फोगाट के उकसाने पर किया बृजभूषण सिंह के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन! आरोप से मचा हड़कंप

खेल

Wrestlers Protest: साक्षी मलिक ने विनेश फोगाट के उकसाने पर किया बृजभूषण सिंह के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन! आरोप से मचा हड़कंप

in 4 hours

एमएस धोनी IPL 2025 खेलेंगे या नहीं, CSK के सीईओ ने फैंस को दी ये बड़ी खुशखबरी

क्रिकेट

एमएस धोनी IPL 2025 खेलेंगे या नहीं, CSK के सीईओ ने फैंस को दी ये बड़ी खुशखबरी

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.