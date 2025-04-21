Actor Calls Working with Saif Ali Khan "Painful"

Kunal Kapoor’s Response on Working With Saif Ali Khan The cast of the film ‘Jewel Thief’, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta, gave an interview to FilmiGyan. When asked about their experience working on ‘Jewel Thief’, Jaideep Ahlawat said it was quite fun. Nikita said she enjoyed being on set. Kunal, however, revealed that he felt isolated on set. When Kunal and the others were asked about their experience working with Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor gave this response.

Kunal Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Soon to Appear in the Film 'Jewel Thief' Kunal Kapoor jokingly said, "Working with Saif Ali Khan was painful. It was very difficult working with him. He wouldn't arrive on time, and when he did, he wouldn't remember his lines. Then we had to wait until he remembered his lines. Then, take after take." After Kunal Kapoor's statement, the other actors present lightened the mood by jokingly saying, "Because Saif Ali Khan isn't on social media, he won't be able to see Kunal's statement. However, if it gets printed in the newspaper, Saif will definitely read what Kunal said about him."