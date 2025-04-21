Actor Calls Working with Saif Ali Khan "Painful"

scriptActor Calls Working with Saif Ali Khan "Painful" | Latest News | Patrika News
Apr 21, 2025 / 05:31 pm

Kunal Kapoor on Working With Saif Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan, one of Bollywood’s famous actors, is soon to be seen in his new film ‘Jewel Thief’. The film’s buzz and promotion are in full swing. This film will be released not in theatres, but on the OTT platform Netflix on 25 April. Kunal Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s co-actor in the film, shared his experience of working with him. His comments have caused a stir on social media.

Kunal Kapoor’s Response on Working With Saif Ali Khan

The cast of the film ‘Jewel Thief’, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta, gave an interview to FilmiGyan. When asked about their experience working on ‘Jewel Thief’, Jaideep Ahlawat said it was quite fun. Nikita said she enjoyed being on set. Kunal, however, revealed that he felt isolated on set. When Kunal and the others were asked about their experience working with Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor gave this response.
Kunal Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Soon to Appear in the Film ‘Jewel Thief’

Kunal Kapoor jokingly said, “Working with Saif Ali Khan was painful. It was very difficult working with him. He wouldn’t arrive on time, and when he did, he wouldn’t remember his lines. Then we had to wait until he remembered his lines. Then, take after take.” After Kunal Kapoor’s statement, the other actors present lightened the mood by jokingly saying, “Because Saif Ali Khan isn’t on social media, he won’t be able to see Kunal’s statement. However, if it gets printed in the newspaper, Saif will definitely read what Kunal said about him.”

