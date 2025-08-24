Actor's Fate Transformed by One Show; Now Set to Shine in Bigg Boss 19

After working in 'Anupamaa' for three years, Gaurav Khanna left the show in 2024. After that, he also appeared in the cooking show 'Celebrity MasterChef India' and won the trophy. Over the past few years, Gaurav Khanna has built a tremendous fan following. Now it remains to be seen what kind of stir Gaurav Khanna creates in 'Bigg Boss 19' and whether he manages to win the hearts of the viewers or not. 'Bigg Boss 19' will premiere tonight at 9 PM on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colors channel.