Actor's Fate Transformed by One Show; Now Set to Shine in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19: The wait for Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' is finally over. Today, August 24th, marks the grand premiere of the show, and this time, well-known television actor Gaurav Khanna is joining the house to create a stir.
Starting with small roles, Gaurav Khanna has achieved a special position in the television industry through his hard work and dedication. He began his career in 2004 with the show 'Studio One'. After that, he played supporting roles in several popular shows like 'Kumkum', 'Bhabhi', 'Ardhangini', and 'Santan'.
'Meri Doli Tere Angana' saw Gaurav Khanna in a lead role for the first time. Subsequently, he played lead roles in many shows, but he gained real recognition from the show 'Anupamaa'. In this show, as Anuj Kapadia made a household name for himself and received immense love from the audience.
After working in 'Anupamaa' for three years, Gaurav Khanna left the show in 2024. After that, he also appeared in the cooking show 'Celebrity MasterChef India' and won the trophy. Over the past few years, Gaurav Khanna has built a tremendous fan following. Now it remains to be seen what kind of stir Gaurav Khanna creates in 'Bigg Boss 19' and whether he manages to win the hearts of the viewers or not. 'Bigg Boss 19' will premiere tonight at 9 PM on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colors channel.