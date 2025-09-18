Bigg Boss 19: Deal Between Ashnoor and Abhishek

Bigg Boss 19 showed Ashnoor Kaur working in the kitchen when Abhishek Bajaj arrived and announced, "Let all the viewers watching Bigg Boss listen: Ashnoor Kaur saved me today, due to a misunderstanding. Therefore, we've made a deal: until I'm safe, she'll do all my remaining chores." While Ashnoor was cutting watermelon, she said, "No, not all the chores, only a few." Abhishek then specified the tasks he wanted done, and Ashnoor agreed, adding the condition that he wouldn't scold her for the next four days.