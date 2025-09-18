Bigg Boss 19: Deal Between Ashnoor and Abhishek

Bigg Boss 19 Update: As the reality show Bigg Boss 19 progresses, the true faces of the contestants are emerging. Meanwhile, the friendship between Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj, considered the cutest couple in the house, is deepening. Ashnoor will now do all of Abhishek Bajaj's chores; the two friends have struck this deal.
Bigg Boss 19 showed Ashnoor Kaur working in the kitchen when Abhishek Bajaj arrived and announced, "Let all the viewers watching Bigg Boss listen: Ashnoor Kaur saved me today, due to a misunderstanding. Therefore, we've made a deal: until I'm safe, she'll do all my remaining chores." While Ashnoor was cutting watermelon, she said, "No, not all the chores, only a few." Abhishek then specified the tasks he wanted done, and Ashnoor agreed, adding the condition that he wouldn't scold her for the next four days.
Abhishek says, "It all depends on my mood." Ashnoor then shows Abhishek a knife, saying, "That's not how things work." Seeing the knife, Abhishek gets scared and exclaims, "Whoa! What are you doing? I'll never be safe!" The conversation continues, with Ashnoor reiterating that the deal is the deal. They then finalise the deal with a handshake.
The chemistry between the two is proving very popular with viewers of Bigg Boss 19. Now, it remains to be seen how long this friendship lasts. Abhishek Bajaj is known for his loud and angry outbursts, while Ashnoor is playing the game quietly. Bigg Boss 19 is set to become even more exciting.