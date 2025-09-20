Cricket Star’s Support for Akriti Negi in Rise and Fall Contest

Rise and Fall Contestant Akriti Negi: Ashneer Grover's show, Rise and Fall, continues to garner headlines. Pawan Singh also appeared on the show but has since left, having been only a guest. However, Pawan Singh strongly supported Akriti Negi, even offering her roles in Bhojpuri films. Now, Akriti Negi is once again in the spotlight, having gained the support of famous cricketer Ishan Kishan. A video of Ishan is going viral, in which he is asking people to vote for Akriti and urging his friends to support her as well.