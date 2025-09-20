Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

OTT News

Cricket Star’s Support for Akriti Negi in Rise and Fall Contest

The show 'Rise and Fall' is currently number one. In a surprising turn of events, this famous cricketer has shown support not for Dhanshree but for Akriti Negi. A video of this support is rapidly going viral, leaving fans shocked.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Rise and Fall Contestant Akriti Negi
Image: X

Rise and Fall Contestant Akriti Negi: Ashneer Grover's show, Rise and Fall, continues to garner headlines. Pawan Singh also appeared on the show but has since left, having been only a guest. However, Pawan Singh strongly supported Akriti Negi, even offering her roles in Bhojpuri films. Now, Akriti Negi is once again in the spotlight, having gained the support of famous cricketer Ishan Kishan. A video of Ishan is going viral, in which he is asking people to vote for Akriti and urging his friends to support her as well.

Ishan Kishan Supports Akriti Negi

Tennis player Anshuman Srivastava shared a video on his Instagram. In the video, Ishan Kishan, along with his friends, is appealing for votes for Akriti. Ishan says, "Please everyone, vote only for Akriti." Pawan Singh's songs are playing in the background.

Ishan Kishan's Video Goes Viral

Comments have started pouring in on this video on social media. People are saying that Pawan Singh's songs are playing in the background while votes are being solicited for Akriti. One user wrote, "What's up, Ishan bhai, you watch reality shows?" Another wrote, "We thought you'd be asking for votes for Dhanashree." Yet another wrote, "Our power star is gone, what will we do now?"

Is Akriti Negi Dating Anshuman Srivastava?

Ishan Kishan's appeal for votes for Akriti has surprised many. The video also shows Ishan casually referring to Akriti as "Akriti Negi Srivastava." There are rumours that Akriti Negi is dating Anshuman Srivastava, although the couple hasn't officially confirmed their relationship. However, this public show of support raises several questions.

Share the news:

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 11:38 am

English News / Entertainment / OTT News / Cricket Star’s Support for Akriti Negi in Rise and Fall Contest
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.