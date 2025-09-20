Cricket Star’s Support for Akriti Negi in Rise and Fall Contest

Rise and Fall Contestant Akriti Negi: Ashneer Grover's show, Rise and Fall, continues to garner headlines. Pawan Singh also appeared on the show but has since left, having been only a guest. However, Pawan Singh strongly supported Akriti Negi, even offering her roles in Bhojpuri films. Now, Akriti Negi is once again in the spotlight, having gained the support of famous cricketer Ishan Kishan. A video of Ishan is going viral, in which he is asking people to vote for Akriti and urging his friends to support her as well.
Tennis player Anshuman Srivastava shared a video on his Instagram. In the video, Ishan Kishan, along with his friends, is appealing for votes for Akriti. Ishan says, "Please everyone, vote only for Akriti." Pawan Singh's songs are playing in the background.
Comments have started pouring in on this video on social media. People are saying that Pawan Singh's songs are playing in the background while votes are being solicited for Akriti. One user wrote, "What's up, Ishan bhai, you watch reality shows?" Another wrote, "We thought you'd be asking for votes for Dhanashree." Yet another wrote, "Our power star is gone, what will we do now?"
Ishan Kishan's appeal for votes for Akriti has surprised many. The video also shows Ishan casually referring to Akriti as "Akriti Negi Srivastava." There are rumours that Akriti Negi is dating Anshuman Srivastava, although the couple hasn't officially confirmed their relationship. However, this public show of support raises several questions.