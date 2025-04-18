Empuraan OTT Release Date Announced

मोहनलाल की ‘एल 2 एम्पुरान’ की ओटीटी रिलीज डेट आई सामने
L2 Empuraan OTT Release: Big news has emerged regarding the film ‘L2 Empuraan’, which was released in theatres on 27 March. While the film is creating a storm at the box office, its OTT release date has also been revealed. Actor Mohanlal himself announced the OTT platform and release date. He shared the good news with his fans via social media, stating that the film will stream on OTT this month. Let’s find out all the details…
Release Date of ‘L2 Empuraan’ on OTT
After making a strong showing in cinemas, Mohanlal’s film is all set to arrive on a streaming platform. Mohanlal posted on his Instagram, writing, “L2 Empuraan will stream on JioCinema on 24 April.” Note that the film will initially be released only in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. There is no information yet on when the Hindi version will be released on OTT.
‘L2 Empuraan’ Creates a Sensation at the Box Office
‘L2 Empuraan’ is an action-packed political thriller currently giving tough competition to films like ‘Jaat’ and ‘Sikander’ at the box office. The film has already grossed Rs105.49 crore. It continues to be a major draw in theatres. Mohanlal plays the lead role. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Game of Thrones fame Jerome Flynn. American actor Rick Yune and Pranav Mohanlal also appear in cameo roles.