Empuraan OTT Release Date Announced

Release Date of ‘L2 Empuraan’ on OTT After making a strong showing in cinemas, Mohanlal’s film is all set to arrive on a streaming platform. Mohanlal posted on his Instagram, writing, “L2 Empuraan will stream on JioCinema on 24 April.” Note that the film will initially be released only in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. There is no information yet on when the Hindi version will be released on OTT.

'L2 Empuraan' Creates a Sensation at the Box Office 'L2 Empuraan' is an action-packed political thriller currently giving tough competition to films like 'Jaat' and 'Sikander' at the box office. The film has already grossed Rs105.49 crore. It continues to be a major draw in theatres. Mohanlal plays the lead role. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Game of Thrones fame Jerome Flynn. American actor Rick Yune and Pranav Mohanlal also appear in cameo roles.