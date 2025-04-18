scriptEmpuraan OTT Release Date Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
OTT News

Empuraan OTT Release Date Announced

L2 Empuraan OTT Release: Big news for Mohanlal fans! The OTT release date and platform for the much-anticipated film, ‘L2 Empuraan’, have been announced.

Apr 18, 2025 / 03:21 pm

Patrika Desk

L2 Empuraan On OTT

मोहनलाल की ‘एल 2 एम्पुरान’ की ओटीटी रिलीज डेट आई सामने

L2 Empuraan OTT Release: Big news has emerged regarding the film ‘L2 Empuraan’, which was released in theatres on 27 March. While the film is creating a storm at the box office, its OTT release date has also been revealed. Actor Mohanlal himself announced the OTT platform and release date. He shared the good news with his fans via social media, stating that the film will stream on OTT this month. Let’s find out all the details…

Release Date of ‘L2 Empuraan’ on OTT

After making a strong showing in cinemas, Mohanlal’s film is all set to arrive on a streaming platform. Mohanlal posted on his Instagram, writing, “L2 Empuraan will stream on JioCinema on 24 April.” Note that the film will initially be released only in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. There is no information yet on when the Hindi version will be released on OTT.

‘L2 Empuraan’ Creates a Sensation at the Box Office

‘L2 Empuraan’ is an action-packed political thriller currently giving tough competition to films like ‘Jaat’ and ‘Sikander’ at the box office. The film has already grossed Rs105.49 crore. It continues to be a major draw in theatres. Mohanlal plays the lead role. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Game of Thrones fame Jerome Flynn. American actor Rick Yune and Pranav Mohanlal also appear in cameo roles.

News / Entertainment / OTT News / Empuraan OTT Release Date Announced

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

West Bengal Violence: Governor Visits Murshidabad Defying CM’s Appeal

National News

West Bengal Violence: Governor Visits Murshidabad Defying CM’s Appeal

in 59 minutes

Maharashtra's Hindi Language Debate: Raj Thackeray Warns Government

Mumbai

Maharashtra's Hindi Language Debate: Raj Thackeray Warns Government

in 2 hours

Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Amidst Intensifying Israeli Attacks

World

Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Amidst Intensifying Israeli Attacks

in 3 hours

Rajasthan High Court Seeks Report on Heatwave Deaths, Rejects Funding Excuse

Special

Rajasthan High Court Seeks Report on Heatwave Deaths, Rejects Funding Excuse

3 hours ago

Latest OTT News

Lamborghini of Famous YouTuber Mridul Tiwari Runs Over Labourers; Video Emerges

OTT News

Lamborghini of Famous YouTuber Mridul Tiwari Runs Over Labourers; Video Emerges

3 weeks ago

Neena Gupta’s ‘Aachari Baa’ OTT Release Date Announced

Entertainment

Neena Gupta’s ‘Aachari Baa’ OTT Release Date Announced

1 month ago

Obscene Jokes: A Shortcut to Success, Cheap Popularity

Entertainment

Obscene Jokes: A Shortcut to Success, Cheap Popularity

1 month ago

Aashram Season 3 Part 2: Bobby Deol’s Performance Praised by Prakash Jha

Entertainment

Aashram Season 3 Part 2: Bobby Deol’s Performance Praised by Prakash Jha

2 months ago

Trending Entertainment News

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Reveal First Glimpse of Daughter, Share Name's Meaning

बॉलीवुड

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Reveal First Glimpse of Daughter, Share Name's Meaning

in 5 hours

Cancer-stricken Hina Khan shares emotional post: 'Forgive me, God…'

मनोरंजन

Cancer-stricken Hina Khan shares emotional post: 'Forgive me, God…'

in 5 hours

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda embroiled in controversy over film 'Jaat'

बॉलीवुड

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda embroiled in controversy over film 'Jaat'

in 4 hours

Empuraan OTT Release Date Announced

OTT

Empuraan OTT Release Date Announced

in 4 hours

Anurag Kashyap: 'Busier Than Shah Rukh Khan', Slams Haters, Explains Mumbai Exit

बॉलीवुड

Anurag Kashyap: 'Busier Than Shah Rukh Khan', Slams Haters, Explains Mumbai Exit

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.