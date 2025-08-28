Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Five Mind-bending Sci-Fi Series to Unravel the Human Mind

If you are a science fiction enthusiast and looking for mind-bending stories, then these five series are just for you…

Aug 28, 2025

Trending series: If you enjoy a blend of science and fiction, Netflix has some excellent sci-fi thrillers and drama series for you. These series go beyond your imagination and will make you think. They not only introduce you to the complex laws of science but also take you into the depths of human emotions and imagination.

3 Body Problem

Based on the famous novel ‘The Three-Body Problem’, this series showcases the world of space and time in a unique way. When scientists around the world begin to die mysteriously, a group of friends works with a detective to save humanity. As the threat grows, the laws of science come under question.

The Umbrella Academy

This superhero series, based on a comic book, depicts sci-fi rules and complex relationships. The story revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings with superpowers, who reunite after the death of their father. The reason behind their father's demise is shrouded in mystery.

Stranger Things

This series is perfect for sci-fi enthusiasts. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, this series tells the story of children living in a small Indiana town whose lives change forever when their friend suddenly disappears. They uncover strange creatures, other dimensions, and government conspiracies.

Maniac

This series tells the story of two strangers living in New York City who meet while signing up for a strange pharmaceutical trial. Both have their reasons for starting the treatment, which scientists claim can fix their brains and force them to confront their trauma and happiness roadblocks.

Dark

This German series is woven around a fictional small town that connects four local families. After a child goes missing, the truth slowly begins to emerge, revealing that the reality involves a wormhole and a lot of time travel. Don't rush into watching this spooky and complex series.

English News / Entertainment / OTT News / Five Mind-bending Sci-Fi Series to Unravel the Human Mind
