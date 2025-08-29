Five Romantic & Thrilling OTT Releases to Brighten Your Weekend

OTT: If you enjoy watching movies and web series from the comfort of your home, get ready! The last week of August is bringing a host of excellent films and web series to various OTT platforms. Filled with romance, suspense, and horror, these movies promise ample entertainment. Let's explore some of the notable releases this week…
Based on the story of Kashmiri singer Raj Begum, ‘Songs of Paradise’ was released on Amazon Prime Video on 29 August. Saba Azad plays the lead role. This drama, set against the backdrop of Kashmir, portrays a woman's challenging and poignant journey, where singing becomes her strength and identity.
‘The Thursday Murder Club’ started streaming on Netflix from 28 August. The series follows four friends who, for years, have indulged in concocting and solving fictional murders. However, they gradually find themselves entangled in a real-life murder case.
Rajkummar Rao's action-packed and romantic thriller, ‘Maalik’, started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 26 August. Directed by Pulkit, it is based on the story of a gangster.
The popular web series ‘Half CA’ is back with its second season. ‘Half CA Season 2’ started streaming for free on Amazon MiniTV from 27 August. Starring Ahsaas Channa in the lead role, this series depicts the academic, financial, and emotional challenges faced by students on their path to becoming chartered accountants.
The film's treatment is somewhat reminiscent of the tragicomic tone of Barfi!. Directed by Anurag Basu, 'Metro In Dino' was released on Netflix on 29 August 2025. This film portrays four interwoven stories of love, heartbreak, and relationships in modern urban life. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this film is an emotional romantic drama.