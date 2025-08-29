Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

OTT News

Five Romantic & Thrilling OTT Releases to Brighten Your Weekend

If you enjoy films that blend romance with suspense, then these five films are sure to surprise you. These films showcase the diverse spectrum of love while incorporating unexpected twists that will leave you astonished.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 29, 2025

रोमांस और चौंकाने वाले ट्विस्ट के साथ OTT पर रीलीज ये 5 फिल्में आपको देंगी झटका
रोमांस और चौंकाने वाले ट्विस्ट (फोटो सोर्स: X)

OTT: If you enjoy watching movies and web series from the comfort of your home, get ready! The last week of August is bringing a host of excellent films and web series to various OTT platforms. Filled with romance, suspense, and horror, these movies promise ample entertainment. Let's explore some of the notable releases this week…

‘Songs of Paradise’

Based on the story of Kashmiri singer Raj Begum, ‘Songs of Paradise’ was released on Amazon Prime Video on 29 August. Saba Azad plays the lead role. This drama, set against the backdrop of Kashmir, portrays a woman's challenging and poignant journey, where singing becomes her strength and identity.

‘The Thursday Murder Club’

‘The Thursday Murder Club’ started streaming on Netflix from 28 August. The series follows four friends who, for years, have indulged in concocting and solving fictional murders. However, they gradually find themselves entangled in a real-life murder case.

‘Maalik’

Rajkummar Rao's action-packed and romantic thriller, ‘Maalik’, started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 26 August. Directed by Pulkit, it is based on the story of a gangster.

‘Half CA Season 2’

The popular web series ‘Half CA’ is back with its second season. ‘Half CA Season 2’ started streaming for free on Amazon MiniTV from 27 August. Starring Ahsaas Channa in the lead role, this series depicts the academic, financial, and emotional challenges faced by students on their path to becoming chartered accountants.

Metro In Dino

The film's treatment is somewhat reminiscent of the tragicomic tone of Barfi!. Directed by Anurag Basu, 'Metro In Dino' was released on Netflix on 29 August 2025. This film portrays four interwoven stories of love, heartbreak, and relationships in modern urban life. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this film is an emotional romantic drama.

Share the news:

Published on:

29 Aug 2025 03:26 pm

English News / Entertainment / OTT News / Five Romantic & Thrilling OTT Releases to Brighten Your Weekend
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.