Five Stories of Crime, Deception, and Espionage That Will Haunt Your Dreams

Thriller And Crime Film: If you enjoy web series based on true events related to history, crime, and espionage, we have some excellent options for you. These series present historical stories and real-life characters in an engaging way.
This series depicts the story of the Mughal Empire, including the Battle of Panipat. Starting with Babur, the series portrays the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire. The story begins in Fergana, where the young prince Babur becomes emperor after his father's death. His grandmother, Aisan Daulat Begum, guides him, and Babur begins his campaign to conquer northern India.
This series is based on the true story of a gangster from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. It shows how a student enters the world of crime and becomes a notorious gangster in the 1990s. Three seasons of this series have been released.
This season is inspired by the life of Anandpal Singh, a gangster from Rajasthan.
This series tells the story of Ravi, a history enthusiast, who gets involved in a mysterious quest related to the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A secret organisation unearths a treasure connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Ravi leads the quest to protect it from falling into the wrong hands.
This series tells the story of Adhir, an Indian spy, who tries to prevent Pakistan from developing its first atomic bomb. Through his intelligence and determination, he protects India's security. The series shows how an Indian spy thwarted Pakistani General Zia-ul-Haq's nuclear bomb plan, securing a victory for India.
So, what are you waiting for? Watch these thrilling web series based on true events and delve into the world of history, crime, and espionage.