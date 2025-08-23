Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

OTT News

Five Stories of Crime, Deception, and Espionage That Will Haunt Your Dreams

If you enjoy true stories of crime, deception, and espionage, then we have some excellent options for you.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

अपराध, धोखा और जासूसी पर आधारित, ये 5 सच्ची कहानियां उड़ा देंगी आपकी रातों की नींद
सच्ची घटनाओं पर आधारित अपराध, धोखा और जासूसी की कहानियां (फोटो सोर्स: X)

Thriller And Crime Film: If you enjoy web series based on true events related to history, crime, and espionage, we have some excellent options for you. These series present historical stories and real-life characters in an engaging way.

The Empire

This series depicts the story of the Mughal Empire, including the Battle of Panipat. Starting with Babur, the series portrays the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire. The story begins in Fergana, where the young prince Babur becomes emperor after his father's death. His grandmother, Aisan Daulat Begum, guides him, and Babur begins his campaign to conquer northern India.

Rangbaaz

This series is based on the true story of a gangster from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. It shows how a student enters the world of crime and becomes a notorious gangster in the 1990s. Three seasons of this series have been released.

Rangbaaz 2

This season is inspired by the life of Anandpal Singh, a gangster from Rajasthan.

The Secret of the Shiledars

This series tells the story of Ravi, a history enthusiast, who gets involved in a mysterious quest related to the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A secret organisation unearths a treasure connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Ravi leads the quest to protect it from falling into the wrong hands.

Salakaar

This series tells the story of Adhir, an Indian spy, who tries to prevent Pakistan from developing its first atomic bomb. Through his intelligence and determination, he protects India's security. The series shows how an Indian spy thwarted Pakistani General Zia-ul-Haq's nuclear bomb plan, securing a victory for India.

So, what are you waiting for? Watch these thrilling web series based on true events and delve into the world of history, crime, and espionage.

Share the news:

Published on:

23 Aug 2025 03:49 pm

English News / Entertainment / OTT News / Five Stories of Crime, Deception, and Espionage That Will Haunt Your Dreams
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.